Navigating Patient Journeys with Tom Whitehead

BioSpace’s Head of Insights Lori Ellis and Tom Whitehead, co-founder of the Emily Whitehead Foundation discuss the challenges navigated by cancer patients, weaving in their personal experiences with treatment and how they would encourage those undergoing treatment to speak up and advocate for themselves.

⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

⁠⁠Tom Whitehead,⁠⁠ Author, Keynote speaker; Co-Founder, Emily Whitehead Foundation

