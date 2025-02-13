SUBSCRIBE
Navigating Patient Journeys with Tom Whitehead

February 13, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis, BioSpace Insights

In this episode, presented by the Genscript Biotech Global Forum 2025, BioSpace’s Head of Insights Lori Ellis and Tom Whitehead continue to discuss the patient and caregiver experience, where Tom gives his insights to the future of CGTs.

BioSpace’s Head of Insights Lori Ellis and Tom Whitehead, co-founder of the Emily Whitehead Foundation discuss the challenges navigated by cancer patients, weaving in their personal experiences with treatment and how they would encourage those undergoing treatment to speak up and advocate for themselves.

This episode is presented by the ⁠Genscript Biotech Global Forum 2025.⁠

Host

⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠⁠Tom Whitehead,⁠⁠ Author, Keynote speaker; Co-Founder, Emily Whitehead Foundation

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

