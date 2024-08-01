Elutia Appoints Ryan Marques, Ph.D., MBA as Vice President of Operations

SILVER SPRING, Md., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia”), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix products, today announced the appointment of Ryan Marques, Ph.D, MBA as Vice President of Operations. Dr. Marques brings more than 20 years of experience leading operations teams across manufacturing, quality assurance, supply chain and technical services in the device and pharmaceutical industries.



“We are pleased to welcome Ryan to the Elutia CRU as our new Vice President of Operations,” said Dr. Randy Mills, Elutia’s Chief Executive Officer. “At Elutia, culture matters, and Ryan has both the experience and character to make him an excellent fit and an effective leader within our growing organization. His extensive operational and manufacturing expertise across both pharma and devices will be instrumental as we launch EluPro®, the world’s first FDA-cleared antibiotic-eluting BioEnvelope, in the second half of 2024.”

Prior to joining Elutia, Dr. Marques served as the Head of U.S. Operations at Nobelpharma America, a pharmaceutical and medical device company dedicated to treating rare and neglected diseases. Before that, he led operations at Next Breath Inc./Aptar Pharma, a contract services provider for pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies, as well as at Canon BioMedical, a medical diagnostics company. Dr. Marques began his industry career by managing manufacturing and technical operations at QIAGEN. Dr. Marques completed his post-doctoral training at the University of Maryland (Center for Vaccine Development) and holds a Ph.D. in Molecular Microbiology and Immunology and an MBA from the Robert H. Smith School of Business, University of Maryland.

“I am honored to join Elutia at such an important time for the Company,” said Dr. Marques. “I am excited to be working as part of the talented Elutia team as we launch EluPro and expand our production capacity for the current product offerings as well as new drug-eluting biomatrix products in development.”

About Elutia

Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia’s mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit www.Elutia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the launch of EluPro, expansion of production capacity and new product development. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements here due to changes in economic, business, competitive or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC under the heading “Risk Factors”. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

