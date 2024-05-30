Elastin Biosciences to Participate in 2024 BIO International Convention in San Diego

Elastin Biosciences today announced its participation in this year’s 2024 BIO International Convention, which is being held in San Diego, CA , June 3-6, 2024.
LONDON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elastin Biosciences, an emerging biotechnology company focused on developing small molecule therapies to address diseases and conditions linked to elastin deficiency, today announced its participation in this year’s 2024 BIO International Convention, which is being held in San Diego, CA, June 3-6, 2024.
“Following our positive preclinical data announcement, we look forward to sharing insights that underscore the potential of our Elastin Restoration Platform to treat diseases triggered by elastin deficiency,” commented Sherif Idriss, Ph.D., CEO of Elastin Biosciences.
“With our goal of initiating our Phase 1 clinical trial in the first half of 2025, meeting with potential biotech and pharmaceutical partners will allow us to showcase our progress backed by a library of scientific evidence, uncover synergies, and explore collaboration opportunities that can significantly enhance the value of our pipeline and accelerate its development,” Dr. Idriss added.
During BIO International, Dr. Idriss will conduct one-on-one meetings to showcase its novel elastin preservation and restoration platform, including positive preclinical in vivo data demonstrating a potential breakthrough for serious rare diseases, such as abdominal aortic aneurysm and Williams Syndrome.
