SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Dyne Therapeutics to Present at October 2023 Investor Conferences

September 28, 2023 | 
1 min read

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences in October:

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences in October:

  • Chardan’s 7th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, fireside chat on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET in New York
  • Jefferies Inaugural Biotech CNS/Neuro Summit, fireside chat on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET in New York

A live webcast of each presentation will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne’s website at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and a replay will be accessible for 90 days.

About Dyne Therapeutics
Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue. Dyne has a broad pipeline for serious muscle diseases, including clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and a preclinical program for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Dyne Therapeutics
Amy Reilly
areilly@dyne-tx.com
857-341-1203


Primary Logo

Events Healthcare Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Deals
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
A closed sign hanging on the door of a business
Business
Big Pharma-Backed Ribon Therapeutics Shuts Down Business Operations
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Vaccine bottles/iStock, May Lim
Vaccines
RSV Vaccine Makers Hit Hard by New CDC Guidelines
August 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin