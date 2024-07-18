SUBSCRIBE
Who Is Driving The Bus - Drug Developers & Healthcare Providers or AI?

July 18, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis, BioSpace Insights

This is the third episode of Denatured’s discussion on diversity, equity and inclusion. Here, our guests discuss imperatives around access and accountability.

AI represents unlimited opportunities to increase efficiency, but as our guests note, it can also do incredible harm to patients and society. It largely comes down to training of the professionals using AI, as well as understanding how the AI model was grounded or trained. The data quality must be accurate and clean, but as they noted, DE&I is an issue the industry has been struggling with for decades.

The solution lies in humans identifying problems, such as the lack of patient diversity in data, as well as studies in certain disease states, such as HPV-derived cancers. Going further, it is up to the industry to collaborate with each stake holder within the life sciences and healthcare spaces to use AI in ways that are patient-focused.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Dr. ⁠⁠⁠⁠Ali Pashazadeh⁠⁠⁠⁠, CEO,Treehill Partners

Dr. ⁠⁠Charlotte Jones-Burton⁠⁠, Board Member, bluebird bio; Founder & President, Women of Color in Pharma⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠Chia Chia Sun⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Chief Commercial Officer, ⁠⁠⁠Fab Biopharma; CEO, Damiva

⁠⁠Phyllis Greenberger⁠⁠, Senior Vice President, Policy & Regulatory, Healthy Women

Dr. ⁠⁠Todd Rudo⁠⁠, Chief Medical Officer, Clario

> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Apple podcasts
> Listen on Amazon music
> Listen on iHeart

Podcasts Diversity Artificial intelligence
Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
BioSpace Insights
