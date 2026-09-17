When vision fades: Rethinking wet AMD and the durability gap

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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Philip Jacob Rosenfeld, professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Miami Health System and Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, and Wesley Jackson, chief science officer at Valitor. We examine wet age‑related macular degeneration, the shortcomings of anti‑VEGF therapy and the drive toward truly durable treatments that can meaningfully improve a patient’s life.

Host

⁠Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Philip Jacob Rosenfeld, Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Miami Health System, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute

Wesley Jackson, Chief Science Officer, Valitor

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.