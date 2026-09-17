When vision fades: Rethinking wet AMD and the durability gap

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll hear Philip Jacob Rosenfeld, professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Miami Health System and Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, and Wesley Jackson, chief science officer at Valitor. We talk about the eye condition call wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), the limits of anti‑VEGF therapy and the push for true durability to change a patient’s life.
> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Apple Podcasts
> Listen on Amazon Music
> Watch on YouTube
In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Philip Jacob Rosenfeld, professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Miami Health System and Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, and Wesley Jackson, chief science officer at Valitor. We examine wet age‑related macular degeneration, the shortcomings of anti‑VEGF therapy and the drive toward truly durable treatments that can meaningfully improve a patient’s life.
Host
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Philip Jacob Rosenfeld, Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Miami Health System, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
Wesley Jackson, Chief Science Officer, Valitor
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.