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News   Drug Development

When vision fades: Rethinking wet AMD and the durability gap

September 17, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll hear Philip Jacob Rosenfeld, professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Miami Health System and Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, and Wesley Jackson, chief science officer at Valitor. We talk about the eye condition call wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), the limits of anti‑VEGF therapy and the push for true durability to change a patient’s life.

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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Philip Jacob Rosenfeld, professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Miami Health System and Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, and Wesley Jackson, chief science officer at Valitor. We examine wet age‑related macular degeneration, the shortcomings of anti‑VEGF therapy and the drive toward truly durable treatments that can meaningfully improve a patient’s life.

Host

Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Philip Jacob Rosenfeld, Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Miami Health System, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute

Wesley Jackson, Chief Science Officer, Valitor

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts BioSpace Insights Denatured Clinical research Healthcare Eye disease Wet AMD
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
BioSpace Insights BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
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