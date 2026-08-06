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News   Drug Development

The next treatment-resistant depression paradigm

August 6, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll hear from Hans Eriksson, chief medical officer at FundaMental Pharma and Steve Levine, chief patient officer at Compass Pathways. We explore why treatment-resistant depression remains so difficult to address, and how new approaches—from rapid-acting antidepressants to psychedelic therapy—may reshape the treatment paradigm.

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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Hans Eriksson, chief medical officer at FundaMental Pharma and Steve Levine, chief patient officer at Compass Pathways. We examine why treatment-resistant depression remains such a persistent challenge, and how emerging approaches—from rapid-acting antidepressants to psychedelic therapy—could transform its treatment landscape.

Host

Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Hans Eriksson, Chief Medical Officer, FundaMental Pharma

Steve Levine, Chief Patient Officer, Compass Pathways

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts BioSpace Insights Denatured Clinical research Depression Psychedelics
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
BioSpace Insights BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
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