The next treatment-resistant depression paradigm

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll hear from Hans Eriksson, chief medical officer at FundaMental Pharma and Steve Levine, chief patient officer at Compass Pathways. We explore why treatment-resistant depression remains so difficult to address, and how new approaches—from rapid-acting antidepressants to psychedelic therapy—may reshape the treatment paradigm.
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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Hans Eriksson, chief medical officer at FundaMental Pharma and Steve Levine, chief patient officer at Compass Pathways. We examine why treatment-resistant depression remains such a persistent challenge, and how emerging approaches—from rapid-acting antidepressants to psychedelic therapy—could transform its treatment landscape.
Host
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Hans Eriksson, Chief Medical Officer, FundaMental Pharma
Steve Levine, Chief Patient Officer, Compass Pathways
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.