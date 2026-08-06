The next treatment-resistant depression paradigm

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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Hans Eriksson, chief medical officer at FundaMental Pharma and Steve Levine, chief patient officer at Compass Pathways. We examine why treatment-resistant depression remains such a persistent challenge, and how emerging approaches—from rapid-acting antidepressants to psychedelic therapy—could transform its treatment landscape.

Host

⁠Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Hans Eriksson, Chief Medical Officer, FundaMental Pharma

Steve Levine, Chief Patient Officer, Compass Pathways

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.