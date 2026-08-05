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No deal between AstraZeneca and BMS, senior source insists: Reuters

August 5, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Gabrielle Masson
Loss money from economic crisis or stock market crash, financial problem or losing all savings pension concept, businessman running trying to catch flying deflate piggy bank balloon.

iStock, Nuthawut Somsuk

Reuters has deflated rumors that AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers Squibb are discussing a possible merger, letting the air out of industry-wide speculation over what could have been the largest deal in pharma history.

After days of heated speculation, AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers Squibb are reportedly not pursuing a merger, according to Reuters.

“There is no deal between AstraZeneca and BMS,” a ‌senior source close to the matter told Reuters under the condition of anonymity. “There never was a deal to be done, and there are no discussions between the companies.”

Over the weekend, The Financial Times reported that Big Pharmas BMS and AstraZeneca were discussing the possibility of a merger—a potential deal most analysts were highly skeptical of. Both companies are worth more than $130 billion, meaning that a deal between the two would be the largest in the pharmaceutical industry’s history with a combined value of around $400 billion.

Now, Reuters is squashing all of the hypotheticals, reporting that there are zero discussions occurring between the U.K. and U.S. pharmas.

The news will surprise few but ends a frantic couple days as the industry considered a deal that could’ve reset M&A for the entire sector. From the start, analysts deemed the idea as “unlikely,” given the companies’ major competing products that would significantly complicate antitrust reviews. Most notably, BMS sells Opdivo and AstraZeneca touts Imfinzi, rivaling each other in non-small cell lung cancer.

On the flip side, a potential deal could have addressed some of the looming patent cliffs both companies are facing, particularly BMS. The U.S. pharma is staring down exclusivity losses for two of its top-selling drugs: Pfizer-partnered blood thinner Eliquis and PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo. Last year, the two drugs collectively accounted for half of BMS’ entire $48.2 billion in revenue.

Instead, both drugmakers will have to navigate patent cliffs and growth pressures on their own.

Pictured: Series of outcroppings with steep cliffs
Business
As portfolio erodes, BMS stands to gain a lot from rumored AstraZeneca merger
While both drugmakers face looming patent cliffs, analysts say joining forces could help Bristol Myers Squibb replenish its eroding portfolio—while the strategic case for AstraZeneca seems to be more mixed.
August 4, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
Read more

Mergers & acquisitions
AstraZeneca Bristol Myers Squibb Company
Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle Masson Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle is a senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at gabrielle.masson@biospace.com.
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