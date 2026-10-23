SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Roche flags ‘final opportunity’ for Germany to reestablish as a reliable investment location

October 23, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Nick Paul Taylor
German flags waving in the wind at famous Reichstag building, seat of the German Parliament (Deutscher Bundestag), on a sunny day with blue sky and clouds, central Berlin Mitte district, Germany.

iStock, bluejayphoto

Following the withdrawal of billions of dollars in investments from Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly, German lawmakers have proposed a clause to the country’s healthcare reforms set to take effect Jan. 1.

Roche has identified a recently introduced legislative proposal as the “final opportunity” for Germany to recover from policies that have caused multiple companies to pause planned investments in the country.

Basel-based Roche put investment decisions in Germany on hold this summer, the Financial Times reported in August. Daniel Steiners, head of Roche Germany, expanded on the decision this week in an interview with German newspaper Welt, accusing policymakers of destroying trust. A Roche spokesperson attributed the investment pause to recent German healthcare reforms.

“The legislation imposes a substantial burden on Germany’s research-based pharmaceutical industry and sends a negative signal to companies seeking to invest in [the country],” the spokesperson told BioSpace via email.

Indeed, Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly in June scrapped plans to invest about €2 billion ($2.2 billion) in Germany in response to proposals to cut healthcare spending.

USA, EU and Greenland on the map of North Atlantic Ocean in soft grunge and vintage style, like old paper with watercolor painting.
Manufacturing
Lilly and Boehringer roll back billions in German investments over health budget cuts
With Germany moving to curb healthcare spending, Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim have rethought plans to invest in facilities, including a manufacturing plant for GLP-1 drugs.
June 4, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Read more

Roche sees a “practical and effective” version of the recently proposed site-exemption clause as the last chance to “restore confidence in Germany as a competitive and reliable investment location,” the spokesperson said. The proposals must become a workable law at the start of next year to achieve that goal, the spokesperson added.

Recent healthcare reforms will, starting Jan. 1, 2027, increase a mandatory manufacturer discount on branded medicines from 7% to 15.5%. A German government committee presented a clause late last month, however, that would allow companies meeting criteria tied to investing in Germany to receive reductions in that mandatory rebate. The new policy, if enacted, could incentivize biopharma companies to invest in R&D and manufacturing in Germany, but it is unclear whether the clause will fully address the industry’s concerns.

“Such a clause will only be credible if it forms part of a broader economic policy agenda that rewards innovation, provides predictable framework conditions for investment and restores Germany’s international competitiveness,” the Roche spokesperson said.

The policy proposal could affect billions of dollars of investment. In addition to Boehringer and Lilly’s withdrawn investments, Roche has a significant presence in Germany. The pharma has created more than 1,800 jobs in the country and invested about €3.8 billion ($4.3 billion) since 2020, the spokesperson said.

While the government subsequently rethought aspects of the proposals, drugmakers continued to question whether Germany provided the stable and predictable economic conditions needed to support investment.

Germany is also contending with BioNTech’s plans to close three manufacturing sites in the country. Moderna was interested in buying the sites, but only if it could agree on a partnership with the government. Unable to find a buyer, BioNTech pushed ahead with plans to close the plants last month.

Medical capsule with Euro bank notes inside on white background
Policy
Germany rethinking drug price reforms after Lilly, Boehringer withdraw investments: Reuters
Weeks after Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly retracted billions of dollar in German commitments, the nation’s government is reportedly changing a contentious element of its planned healthcare reforms.
June 15, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Read more
Globe and stack with coins. Money makes the world go round
Government
US launches investigation into German drug pricing, citing unfair R&D burden
The U.S. government has argued that it pays too much of biopharma R&D costs, demanding that other high-income countries contribute fairly to global innovation efforts.
June 19, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
Read more

Manufacturing Europe Policy Government Funding
Nick Paul Taylor
Nick Paul Taylor Nick Paul Taylor
Nick is a freelance writer who has been reporting on the global life sciences industry since 2008.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Intricate vector illustration of vibrant cancer cells on a blue grid, highlighting microscopic detail.
Immuno-oncology
ESMO 2026: Marengo’s bispecific antibody shrinks 8 tumor types in Phase 2
October 23, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney
3d sketch poster trend collage image of hands hold chess figurine knight queen rival china america trade war economic problem.
China
US explores China biotech restrictions, exempts licensing deals
October 23, 2026
 · 
3 min read
aardvark walking in the desert
FDA
FDA uncages Aardvark’s Prader-Willi study after new data cleared safety concerns
October 23, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Salary negotiation, pay raise discussion or wages and benefit agreement, business deal or merger and acquisition concept, business people handshake on pile of money banknote after finish agreement.
Deals
Roche bets up to $813M on Zymeworks’ lung cancer trispecific T cell engager
October 23, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac