David Crean

David H. Crean, Ph.D., MBA, is the founder and managing partner of Cardiff Advisory LLC, a boutique life sciences M&A and strategic advisory firm operating in partnership with BA Securities, LLC (FINRA/SIPC). He has closed more than 50 transactions across biopharma, medtech and diagnostics over a 30-year career and holds FINRA Series 79 and 63 registrations. He also serves as chief business officer of MediciNova, Inc., independent director of Cenna Biosciences, and board chair of Paracrine. He holds a Ph.D. in biophysics from SUNY Buffalo and an MBA in finance from Pepperdine.