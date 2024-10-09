SUBSCRIBE
BioSpace at Meeting on the Mesa, WuXi Considers Selling U.S. Facilities, Big Pharma Layoffs, More

October 9, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Heather McKenzie, Greg Slabodkin, Jef Akst

Cell and gene therapy investment rebounds; WuXi Biologics and other companies named in BIOSECURE Act mull options; Bayer, J&J and Pfizer’s recent layoffs; updates from the weight loss space.

The cell and gene therapy sector may be on the road to recovery after being met with investment headwinds following the highs seen during the pandemic, according to data presented Monday at the 2024 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa hosted by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine. BioSpace News Editor Greg Slabodkin reports from Phoenix.

Last week, news broke that WuXi AppTec and WuXi Biologics, two companies named in the BIOSECURE Act, are looking to unload facilities in the U.S. and abroad as uncertainty looms over their U.S. business prospects.

As Eli Lilly resolves shortages of its GLP-1 blockbusters, the company remains confident in its massive lead, along with competitor Novo Nordisk, over other companies with weight loss drug candidates—GLP-1s or other modalities such as next-gen CB1 inhibitors—looking to compete in the lucrative space. Not only are both companies making deals to expand their pipelines beyond GLP-1s, Lilly and Novo are actively pursuing broader markets for their current diabetes and weight loss blockbusters.

Meanwhile, Big Pharma’s layoffs continue with announcements last week from Bayer, J&J and Pfizer.

Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
Greg Slabodkin
Greg Slabodkin is news editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at  greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.
Jef Akst
Jef Akst is managing editor of BioSpace. You can reach her at jef.akst@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn and Twitter @JefAkst.
