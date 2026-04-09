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News   Drug Delivery

Automation, Collaboration and the Future of Advanced Therapies

April 9, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll hear from Jason Jones, head of global business development at Cellular Origins and Alexander Seyf, founder & CEO of Autolomous. They discuss how the push to scale cell and gene therapy manufacturing is accelerating interest in automation, digitization, robotics and deeper collaboration across the ecosystem.

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In this Denatured episode, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Jason Jones, head of global business development at Cellular Origins and Alexander Seyf, founder & CEO of Autolomous. We discuss how rising demands on cell and gene therapy manufacturing are prompting developers and manufacturers to embrace automation, digitization, robotics and stronger ecosystem-wide collaboration.

Host

⁠Jennifer C. Smith-Parker⁠, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Jason Jones, Head of Global Business Development, Cellular Origins

Alexander Seyf, Founder & CEO, Autolomous

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts Denatured Drug discovery Supply chain Collaboration Automation Cell therapy Gene therapy Manufacturing Generative AI Artificial intelligence
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
BioSpace Insights BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
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