Automation, Collaboration and the Future of Advanced Therapies

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In this Denatured episode, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Jason Jones, head of global business development at Cellular Origins and Alexander Seyf, founder & CEO of Autolomous. We discuss how rising demands on cell and gene therapy manufacturing are prompting developers and manufacturers to embrace automation, digitization, robotics and stronger ecosystem-wide collaboration.

Host

⁠Jennifer C. Smith-Parker⁠, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Jason Jones, Head of Global Business Development, Cellular Origins

Alexander Seyf, Founder & CEO, Autolomous

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.