Automation, Collaboration and the Future of Advanced Therapies

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll hear from Jason Jones, head of global business development at Cellular Origins and Alexander Seyf, founder & CEO of Autolomous. They discuss how the push to scale cell and gene therapy manufacturing is accelerating interest in automation, digitization, robotics and deeper collaboration across the ecosystem.
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In this Denatured episode, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Jason Jones, head of global business development at Cellular Origins and Alexander Seyf, founder & CEO of Autolomous. We discuss how rising demands on cell and gene therapy manufacturing are prompting developers and manufacturers to embrace automation, digitization, robotics and stronger ecosystem-wide collaboration.
Host
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Jason Jones, Head of Global Business Development, Cellular Origins
Alexander Seyf, Founder & CEO, Autolomous
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.