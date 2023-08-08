SUBSCRIBE
DiaMedica Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provide a Business Update August 15, 2023

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. announced today that its second quarter 2023 financial results will be released after the markets close on Monday, August 14th.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- DiaMedica Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company currently focused on developing recombinant KLK1 (DM199) for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, announced today that its second quarter 2023 financial results will be released after the markets close on Monday, August 14th. DiaMedica will host a live conference call on Tuesday, August 15th at 7:00 AM Central Time to provide a business update and discuss financial results.

Conference Call details:

Date:

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Time:

7:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM ET

Web access:

https://app.webinar.net/DnqEQYkbk6Z

Dial In:

(877) 550-1858

Conference ID:

2125#

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing in or listening to the simultaneous webcast. Listeners should log on to the website or dial in 15 minutes prior to the call. The webcast will remain available for play back on our website, under investor relations - events and presentations, following the earnings call and for 12 months thereafter. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until August 22, 2023, by dialing (800) 645-7964 (US Toll Free) and entering the replay passcode: 2125#.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active and clinically studied recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality in Asia for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases. For more information visit our website at www.diamedica.com.

Contacts

Scott Kellen
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (763) 496-5118
skellen@diamedica.com

Paul Papi
Corporate Communications
Phone: 617-899-5941
ppapi@diamedica.com

Source: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

