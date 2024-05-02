DiaMedica Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide a Business Update May 9, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS--()--(Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company currently focused on developing recombinant KLK1 (DM199) for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, announced today that its first quarter 2024 financial results will be released after the markets close on Wednesday, May 8. DiaMedica will host a live conference call on Thursday, May 9at 7:00 AM Central Time to provide a business update and discuss financial results.

Conference Call details: Date: Thursday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM ET Web access: https://app.webinar.net/jDdlnVm9Ewq Dial In: (646) 357-8785 Conference ID: 07657

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing in or listening to the simultaneous webcast. Listeners should log on to the website or dial in 15 minutes prior to the call. The webcast will remain available for playback on our website, under investor relations - events and presentations, following the earnings call and for 12 months thereafter. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until May 16, 2024, by dialing (888) 660-6345 (US Toll Free) and entering the replay passcode: 07657#.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 (rinvecalinase alfa) is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality in Asia for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.diamedica.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240502797716/en/