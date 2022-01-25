DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present Research at International Stroke Conference

The DiaMedica abstracts include:

Abstract Title: “Stroke Recurrence And Mortality With Recombinant Tissue Kallikrein Protein In The Remedy1 Phase 2 Trial”

Abstract Title: “Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Adaptive Design Study To Evaluate Dm199 For The Treatment Of Acute Ischemic Stroke (ReMEDy2 Trial)”

These abstracts will be presented in person at Poster Hall B2 (Poster Boards CTP16 & CTP17) on Thursday February 10, 2022, from 12:30 PM – 01:15 PM. DiaMedica will also be exhibiting at the conference located in the main hall at booth 111.

Following the session, a reprint of the abstracts will be accessible from DiaMedica’s website at: https://www.diamedica.com/investors/events-presentations.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and chronic kidney disease. For more information visit our website at www.diamedica.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005323/en/