SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
BioMidwest

DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present Research at International Stroke Conference

January 25, 2022 | 
1 min read

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders and kidney diseases, today announced that the Company will be presenting two abstracts at the American Heart Association 2022 International Stroke Conference.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders and kidney diseases, today announced that the Company will be presenting two abstracts at the American Heart Association 2022 International Stroke Conference being held in New Orleans, LA and Virtually from February 9 – 11, 2022. For information about the event, visit: https://professional.heart.org/en/meetings/international-stroke-conference.

The DiaMedica abstracts include:

Abstract Title: “Stroke Recurrence And Mortality With Recombinant Tissue Kallikrein Protein In The Remedy1 Phase 2 Trial”

Abstract Title: “Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Adaptive Design Study To Evaluate Dm199 For The Treatment Of Acute Ischemic Stroke (ReMEDy2 Trial)”

These abstracts will be presented in person at Poster Hall B2 (Poster Boards CTP16 & CTP17) on Thursday February 10, 2022, from 12:30 PM – 01:15 PM. DiaMedica will also be exhibiting at the conference located in the main hall at booth 111.

Following the session, a reprint of the abstracts will be accessible from DiaMedica’s website at: https://www.diamedica.com/investors/events-presentations.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and chronic kidney disease. For more information visit our website at www.diamedica.com.

Contacts

Scott Kellen
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (763) 496-5118
skellen@diamedica.com

Source: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Phoenix, Arizona/
Business
Meeting on the Mesa to Highlight Cell and Gene Therapy Opportunities, Challenges
October 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: AstraZeneca building in Gothenburg/iStoc
Bladder cancer
AstraZeneca’s Perioperative Imfinzi ‘Significantly Extends Survival’ in Type of Bladder Cancer
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
GSK's headquarters in West London
Lung cancer
GSK, iTeos Score Phase II Win for Jemperli-TIGIT Combo in NSCLC
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Aerial view of the coastal area of Barcelona overlooking Olympic Harbor marina
Cancer
ESMO 2024 Preview: Bispecifics and TIGITs Among the Hottest Topics in Oncology
September 9, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie