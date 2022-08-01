DiaMedica Therapeutics to Participate in the BTIG Biotechnology Conference 2022

For those interested in meeting with DiaMedica at the conference, please reach out to your BTIG representative to schedule a meeting.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein (KLK1), an established therapeutic modality for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and chronic kidney disease. For more information visit our website at www.diamedica.com.

