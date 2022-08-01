SUBSCRIBE
DiaMedica Therapeutics to Participate in the BTIG Biotechnology Conference 2022

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders and kidney diseases, today announced that the company’s management team will be participating in one-on-one meetings at the upcoming BTIG Biotechnology Conference.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein (KLK1), an established therapeutic modality for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and chronic kidney disease. For more information visit our website at www.diamedica.com.

