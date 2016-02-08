DiaMedica Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA--(Marketwired - Feb 5, 2016) - DiaMedica Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:DMA)(DMCAF), announces that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) approval, it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,687,500 Units in the capital of the Company at an issue of $0.16 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $750,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one-half Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire an additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.25 per Common Share prior to the expiry date that is two years after the date of issuance. All of the Units issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a restricted period that expires four months after the issuance date.

The Offering is being offered on a non-brokered private placement basis to accredited investors. The Company may pay finder’s fees in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSXV. The Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSXV. The proceeds will be used by the Company to support development with DM199 for the treatment of vascular diseases and for other working capital purposes.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about February 12th, subject to regulatory approvals.

About DiaMedica

DiaMedica is a publicly traded clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for stroke and other vascular diseases. DiaMedica’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “DMA” and on the OTCQB under the trading symbol “DMCAF”.