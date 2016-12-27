SUBSCRIBE
BioMidwest

DiaMedica Announces Name Change To DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

December 27, 2016 
1 min read

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA--(Marketwired - Dec 23, 2016) - DiaMedica Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:DMA)(DMCAF) announced today it will change its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

“We are strategically focused on developing therapeutics for patients with unmet medical needs,” said Rick Pauls, President and CEO of DiaMedica. “Our new name will better reflect our positioning in targeting multiple diseases with our groundbreaking work with recombinant proteins for patients suffering with painful and debilitating conditions. Throughout 2017 we will be announcing more information of our pioneering work being done in this area.”

The Company anticipates the name change to take effect on Friday, December 29, 2016.

About DiaMedica

DiaMedica is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. DiaMedica’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “DMA” and on the OTCQB under the trading symbol “DMCAF”.

