Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 7, 2023

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals LLC (NASDAQ: DCPH), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer, today announced that members of the management team will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET / 4:00 PM GMT in London, United Kingdom

Stifel Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 1:50 PM ET in New York, NY

Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET in New York, NY

Live webcasts will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.deciphera.com/events-presentations. All webcast replays will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from our platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK® is Deciphera’s switch-control inhibitor for the treatment of fourth-line GIST. QINLOCK is approved in Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, Hong Kong, Israel, Macau, New Zealand, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.deciphera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (@Deciphera).

