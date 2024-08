This morning Eli Lilly & Co . (LLY) released top-line results for the sixth AWARD study for their once-weekly GLP-1 dulaglutide. According to a company issued press release; “In the AWARD-6 study, once-weekly dulaglutide 1.5 mg achieved the primary endpoint of non-inferiority to once-daily liraglutide 1.8 mg, as measured by the reduction of hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) from baseline at 26 weeks.”

