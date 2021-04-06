Clinical Ink Adds 16th Concurrent Alzheimer’s Study

HORSHAM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Clinical Ink, a global clinical trial technology company, today announced it has added its 16th concurrent Phase II/III Alzheimer’s disease study, exemplifying its ongoing commitment to this challenging therapeutic area. The industry’s recent advancements with the FNMI Program and in support of donanemab, an investigational antibody that targets a modified form of beta amyloid called N3pG, have shown great promise.

Clinical Ink’s platform uniquely supports the needs of sponsors working on Alzheimer’s trials by:

Using direct collection tools that allow for flexible data collection options (site-based, home-based, and remote), which are critical for studies that involve contraindicated patient populations.

Providing an integrated review of patient data progression, allowing for subtle changes in patient status can be monitored in real time.

Including cognitive batteries, coupled with clinical outcome assessments, all on one device — enabling quality and speed.

Delivering data to clinical research professionals in near real time, enabling timely actions in support of patients and early insights into the study data.

Supporting at-home collection for patients via provisioned devices or bring your own device (BYOD)

Providing expert caregiver support for at-home patient diary solutions, which feature easy-to-follow workflows and simplified implementation.

Clinical Ink’s work with the Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials Consortium (ACTC) has added to the company’s expertise, above and beyond its wealth of real-world protocol experience. Clinical Ink’s proactive engagement of the multiple stakeholders it takes to build a superior tool that supports the complexities of Alzheimer’s trial conduct and data collection — including the ACTC and real-world patients — has resulted in technology that is as easy to use as it is robust.

Clinical Ink CEO Ed Seguine, previously a founding manager of the Eli Lilly & Co. venture capital funds, e.Lilly, and Lilly Bioventures, said, “Alzheimer’s is an especially complicated and challenging therapeutic area in which to conduct a clinical trial. Clinical Ink’s Lunexis eSource platform is custom-tailored for exactly such indications, enabling virtual and hybrid models driven by direct data capture. We’ve been pleased to work on therapies and devices offering such promise.”

