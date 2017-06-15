Cingulate Moves HQ To Aratana’s Old Space To Accommodate Growth

Cingulate Therapeutics Announces Expansion to Accommodate Growth

KANSAS CITY, Kan., June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cingulate Therapeutics, LLC, a privately held clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new and innovative products for the treatment of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), today announced that it has moved the location of its Kansas City headquarters. Cingulate previously had offices at the University of Kansas Bioscience and Technology Business Center in Kansas City, KS. The move is intended to accommodate Cingulate’s growth in transition into a clinical stage development company.

Cingulate is developing two (2) proprietary, first-line medications, CTX-1301 and CTX-1302, for the treatment of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) seeking indications for all patient segments: children, adolescents and adults. CTX-1301 and CTX-1302 are designed to deliver a rapid onset, last the entire active day, and minimize the afternoon crash while allowing normal sleep and appetite. The Company recently announced that it has initiated an in vivo proof of concept trial of its compound CTX-1301 and intends to submit Investigational New Drug (IND) applications to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for both CTX-1301 and CTX-1302 by the end of 2017.

“Cingulate is proud to have partnered with the University of Kansas Bioscience and Technology Business Center for the last three years and will continue to support their efforts in Lawrence and Kansas City for years to come. Having initiated human trials earlier this quarter and with the need to accommodate growth in pursuit of aggressive clinical development plans we are excited to move our Kansas City operations to the Heartland House, the former headquarters of Aratana Therapeutics,” said Shane J. Schaffer, PharmD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cingulate Therapeutics.

GR Underwood, President of the Bioscience & Technology Business Center, said, “Our mission has been to deliver jobs to the local economy by helping cutting edge businesses establish themselves and flourish. We are proud of Cingulate’s maturation into the clinical stage and are excited to see the future developments that come out of their expanded headquarters.”

The new Kansas City location is at 1901 Olathe Blvd. in Kansas City, KS.

About Cingulate Therapeutics

Cingulate Therapeutics, LLC is a privately held clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new and innovative products for the treatment of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Cingulate is developing two (2) proprietary, first-line medications, CTX-1301 (Dexmethylphenidate) and CTX-1302 (Dextroamphetamine), for the treatment of ADHD intended for all patient segments: children, adolescents and adults. CTX-1301 and CTX-1302 utilize an innovative, flexible core tableting technology with a Target Product Profile designed to deliver a rapid onset, last the entire active day, and minimize the afternoon crash with minimal impact on sleep and appetite. The Company has initiated Proof of Concept Phase I clinical trials and plans to implement the full clinical plan for both CTX-1301 and CTX-1302 in early 2018. Cingulate anticipates filing INDs for CTX-1301 and CTX-1302 via the accelerated 505 (b)(2) regulatory pathway. The company has offices in Kansas City, KS and Morristown, NJ.

About the Bioscience & Technology Business Center

The Bioscience & Technology Business Center (BTBC), located on the West Campus of the University of Kansas, is the largest university-affiliated business incubator in the Midwest. The system currently boasts 43 companies with 230 employees and a total annual payroll of $13 million. The BTBC was founded in 2010 as a public private partnership between the University of Kansas, the City of Lawrence, Douglas County, and The Chamber, Lawrence, Kansas, to generate economic development in the region. The incubator has 90,000 sq. ft. in northeast Kansas and is home to multiple technology-based clusters, including ag tech, animal health, human health, software, and engineering.

