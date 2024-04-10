Cigna and EviCore Add Positive Coverage for the Evoke® System

The Evoke® SCS System is now covered by all major commercial payers and Medicare, providing broad patient access for this important therapy to over 200 million lives.

MINNEAPOLIS, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saluda Medical, Inc. (“Saluda Medical”), a global medical device company revolutionizing the field of neuromodulation with an emerging portfolio of therapies driven by advanced closed-loop technologies, today announced that key US commercial payers, including Cigna and EviCore (including several Blue Cross Blue Shield plans), have updated their policies to include coverage for the use of the Evoke® closed-loop spinal cord stimulation (SCS) System.

20 pain societies pledged their support and advocacy, including 11 societies as part of the Multisociety Pain Workgroup (MPW). The MPW letter to Cigna stated, “The scientific community at large recognizes closed-loop SCS as an evolutionary and proven advancement, offering patients a level of personalized care that was once unimaginable.” Cigna and EviCore coverage decisions become active on May 1, 2024.

Dr. Peter Staats, past president of the World Institute of Pain (WIP), the North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS) and the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (ASIPP), states, “This robust payer coverage for The Evoke SCS System is a result of the therapy’s significant clinical and economic advantage over current standard of care, supported by published evidence in respected journals such as Lancet Neurology and JAMA Neurology. It is gratifying to know that more patients now have access to this lifechanging therapy.”

About Saluda Medical

Saluda Medical is a global company transforming patients’ lives with disruptive neural sensing technologies designed to revolutionize the field of neuromodulation. The company’s first product, the Evoke® System, is the only SmartLoop™ therapy with physiologic ECAP-controlled closed-loop spinal cord stimulation (SCS) and is indicated as an aid in the management of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and/or limbs, including unilateral or bilateral pain associated with failed back surgery syndrome, intractable low back pain, and leg pain. The Evoke® System automatically reads, records, and responds to the nerves’ response to stimulation 4+million times a day to provide continually optimized therapy and is proven to be superior to open-loop SCS for the treatment of overall trunk and/or limb pain. 12-month results from the EVOKE study, the first double-blind randomized controlled trial (RCT) used in support of Premarket Approval (PMA) in spinal cord stimulation history, were published in The Lancet Neurology, 24-month results have been published in JAMA Neurology, and unprecedented 36-month data, demonstrating enduring and consistent pain relief results were published in Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine. To learn more, including risks & important safety information, visit www.saludamedical.com/us/safety/.

Saluda and Evoke are registered trademarks owned by Saluda Medical Pty Ltd.

