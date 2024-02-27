Chimerix to Present at TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases, today announced that Mike Andriole, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Targeted Oncology Panel at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 12:50 p.m. ET.

An audio webcast of the panel discussion will be available on the Investor Relations section of Chimerix’s website at ir.chimerix.com, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Chimerix

Chimerix is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. The Company’s most advanced clinical-stage development program, ONC201, is in development for H3 K27M-mutant glioma.

