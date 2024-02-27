SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Bio NC

Chimerix to Present at TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

February 27, 2024 | 
1 min read

Chimerix announced that Mike Andriole, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Targeted Oncology Panel at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 12:50 p.m. ET.

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases, today announced that Mike Andriole, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Targeted Oncology Panel at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 12:50 p.m. ET.

An audio webcast of the panel discussion will be available on the Investor Relations section of Chimerix’s website at ir.chimerix.com, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Chimerix

Chimerix is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. The Company’s most advanced clinical-stage development program, ONC201, is in development for H3 K27M-mutant glioma.

CONTACT:

Will O’Connor
Stern Investor Relations
212-362-1200
will@sternir.com


Primary Logo

Events North Carolina
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
The Philadelphia skyline
Alzheimer’s disease
New Leqembi Data Illuminate Longer-Term Effects, Tau Reduction
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
Drug Development
Novo Nordisk Continues Manufacturing Spending Spree With $4.1B Investment
June 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business
Donanemab’s Promise, BIO Wrap and Mass Layoffs
June 12, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Man holding tablet computer with scienti
Job Trends
Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report
June 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin