Chimerix, Inc.
NEWS
Boehringer Ingelheim will launch three Phase III studies for its obesity drug candidate; third time is a charm for Ipsen as it gets FDA approval; and Pfizer takes multiple myeloma battle to J&J.
The company’s first-in-class small molecule imipridone, ONC201, showed strong efficacy results in two early-stage clinical trials of 71 pediatric patients with H3K27M-mutant diffuse midline gliomas.
This week’s Movers & Shakers include Scribe, Appia Bio, Chimerix and KemPharm, all announcing new VP roles. Companies also plan for the future with the implementation of a succession plan.
WHO declared the monkeypox outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern [PHEIC].” As COVID-19 wanes, Tonix, SIGA, Emergent Bio and others are now targeting monkeypox.
The first week of November was marked by numerous clinical trial announcements. Here’s a look.
Merck KGaA buys Amptec for mRNA tech and Chimerix acquires Oncoceutics for cancer pipeline.
Today has been marked by a wide range of life science and biopharma stories. Here’s a broader look at some of the top stories.
Analyst price targets for these two biotechs suggest they could double your money. Here’s what you need to know.
