Chimerix, Inc.

Pictured: a scale and tape measure_iStock, Tatiana
Drug Development
Week in Review: Obesity Drug Race, Ipsen Therapy Finally Gets Approval and More
Boehringer Ingelheim will launch three Phase III studies for its obesity drug candidate; third time is a charm for Ipsen as it gets FDA approval; and Pfizer takes multiple myeloma battle to J&J.
August 18, 2023
  

  
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Adult holding child's hand/gorodenkoff/i
Drug Development
Chimerix’s Drug Candidate Improves Survival for Patients with Incurable Brain Tumor
The company’s first-in-class small molecule imipridone, ONC201, showed strong efficacy results in two early-stage clinical trials of 71 pediatric patients with H3K27M-mutant diffuse midline gliomas.
August 17, 2023
  

  
Matt Olszewski
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers: Scribe, eFFECTOR, Chimerix, MediWound & More
This week’s Movers & Shakers include Scribe, Appia Bio, Chimerix and KemPharm, all announcing new VP roles. Companies also plan for the future with the implementation of a succession plan.
August 11, 2022
  

  
Alex Keown
Monkey pox vesicles in a hand
Policy
Are Companies Scrapping COVID Therapies for Monkeypox?
WHO declared the monkeypox outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern [PHEIC].” As COVID-19 wanes, Tonix, SIGA, Emergent Bio and others are now targeting monkeypox.
July 26, 2022
  

  
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: November 1-5
The first week of November was marked by numerous clinical trial announcements. Here’s a look.
November 5, 2021
  

  
Mark Terry
Deals
Starting the Year Dropping Cash - Two Companies Scooped Up This Week
Merck KGaA buys Amptec for mRNA tech and Chimerix acquires Oncoceutics for cancer pipeline.
January 8, 2021
  

  
Kate Goodwin
Pharm Country
The Best of the Rest: A Roundup of Life Science Stories
Today has been marked by a wide range of life science and biopharma stories. Here’s a broader look at some of the top stories.
May 9, 2019
  

  
Mark Terry
Amneal and Impax to Marry, Creating the 5th Larges
Bio NC
2 Biotechs With the Potential of Doubling Investors’ Cash
Analyst price targets for these two biotechs suggest they could double your money. Here’s what you need to know.
February 15, 2018
  

Biowarfare Company Emergent's Cancer Spinoff Aptevo Therapeutics to Employ 70 - 90 in Seattle
Business
Multiple Failed Trials Lead Chimerix to Slash 20% of Workforce
March 1, 2016
  

Chimerix to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide an Operational Update on August 13, 2024
August 6, 2024
  

Business
Chimerix Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - July 05, 2024
July 8, 2024
  

Bio NC
Chimerix to Participate in Fireside Chat at Jefferies 2024 Global Healthcare Conference
May 30, 2024
  

Business
Chimerix Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
May 1, 2024
  

Business
Chimerix to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide an Operational Update on May 1, 2024
April 24, 2024
  

Bio NC
Chimerix Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - April 16, 2024
April 16, 2024
  

Business
Chimerix Appoints Marc D. Kozin to Board of Directors
March 21, 2024
  

Business
Chimerix Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
February 29, 2024
  

Bio NC
Chimerix to Present at TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference
February 27, 2024
  

Business
Chimerix Appoints Lisa Decker to Board of DirectorsSeasoned Industry Executive Brings More Than 25 Years of Leadership and Business Development Experience
December 29, 2023
  

