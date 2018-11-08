Celltex autologous stem cell case study published by Gavin Publishers demonstrates potential cure for rheumatoid arthritis

HOUSTON, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based biotechnology company Celltex Therapeutics Corporation announces that Gavin Publishers has published “Infusion of Autologous, Culture-Expanded, Adipose-derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells in the Treatment of Coexisting Autoimmune Disease.” Celltex Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Jane Young, MD, PhD, co-authored the case study, focused on an adult rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patient with coexisting autoimmune thyroiditis (Hashimoto’s disease) who is responding favorably to autologous mesenchymal stem cell therapy using stem cells processed by Celltex. Dr. Young and Dr. Sarah Kelly of The Kelly Clinic conducted the peer-reviewed, retrospective case study that shows the subjective and objective improvement in disease findings following systemic administration of autologous adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs). This patient suffered from moderate to severe fatigue, unintentional weight gain and joint pain, swelling and redness. The patient failed standard RA treatments, such as using oral glucocorticoids and trying an anti-inflammatory Paleolithic-style diet. The patient’s doctor recommended MSC banking and therapy as a compassionate treatment option. After the patient’s adipose tissue was extracted, her MSCs were isolated, cryopreserved and grown into hundreds of millions of MSCs for therapeutic use in Celltex’s Houston-based laboratory, which is registered with the FDA as an HCT/P facility. She received a series of four intravenous systematic infusions of MSCs over the course of two months at Hospital Galenia in Cancun, Mexico. Immediately following therapy, the patient reported subjective improvements to her energy level and decreased joint pain. Laboratory evaluation provided objective evidence of improvement in several inflammatory markers. The patient does not require any regular medication following treatment and reports that she is in excellent health. Laboratory Test (normal value) Initial presentation 11 months after presentation; prior to AdMSC therapy 2 weeks after start of AdMSC therapy 2 months after start of AdMSC therapy Rheumatoid factors (<30 IU/ML) 66 98 56 37.8 Thyroid Peroxidase AB (<9 IU/ML) 1461 815 NA 434 Thyroglobulin AB (<4 IU/ML) 964 1069 NA 570 ESR (<20 MM/HOUR) 2 20 2 2 ANA titer 1:80 1:80 1:40 Negative Table 1: Markers of autoimmune disease pre-and-post therapy with ADMSCs “For many forms of immune-mediate and/or autoimmune disease that remain either incurable or refractory to conventional treatments, MSC therapy appears to have an acceptable safety profile and early reports suggest favorable outcomes in many forms of immune-mediated disease,” the authors wrote in their conclusion. Dr. Young has more than 20 years of clinical, laboratory, research and product development experience. She is responsible for supervising the production of Celltex’s mesenchymal stem cells and evaluating Celltex’s stem cells’ quality, identity, properties and clinical applications. She is heavily involved in designing Celltex research, clinical studies and trials, along with physicians in multiple medical centers. “This is the first case study documenting the resolution of coexisting autoimmune disease in a single patient through treatment with MSCS,” states Dr. Young. “Celltex is leading the United States into the future of regenerative medicine through adult stem cells, and we hope to continue to find expanded use of stem cell therapies for those in need.” About Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Celltex uses proprietary technology that isolates, multiplies and banks autologous (one’s own) adult mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), to be used in regenerative therapy for injuries and chronic pain, as well as many other conditions, including vascular, degenerative and autoimmune diseases. Celltex is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as an HCT/P establishment that multiplies human cells and cellular products. The Houston-based biotechnology company operates in a state-of-the-art laboratory compliant with Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) standards as recommended by the FDA for the manufacturing of biological products. To learn more about Celltex, visit www.celltexbank.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celltex-autologous-stem-cell-case-study-published-by-gavin-publishers-demonstrates-potential-cure-for-rheumatoid-arthritis-300745930.html SOURCE Celltex Therapeutics Corporation