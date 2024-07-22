Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 7, 2024

The Company will Host a Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 8:30 AM ET

CORAL GABLES, Fla., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Catalyst” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare and difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.



Catalyst’s management team will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 8:30 AM ET to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date:

Time:

US/Canada Dial-in Number:

International Dial-in Number: August 8, 2024

8:30 AM ET

(877) 407-8912

(201) 689-8059

The webcast will be accessible under the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.catalystpharma.com. A webcast replay will be available on the Catalyst website for at least 30 days following the date of the event.



About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

With exceptional patient focus, Catalyst is committed to developing and commercializing innovative first-in-class medicines that address rare and difficult-to-treat diseases. Catalyst’s flagship U.S. commercial product is FIRDAPSE® (amifampridine) Tablets 10 mg, approved for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (“LEMS”) in adults and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older. In January 2023, Catalyst acquired the U.S. commercial rights to FYCOMPA® (perampanel) CIII, a prescription medicine approved in people with epilepsy aged four and older alone or with other medicines to treat partial-onset seizures with or without secondarily generalized seizures and with other medicines to treat primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures for people with epilepsy aged 12 and older. Further, Canada’s national healthcare regulatory agency, Health Canada, has approved the use of FIRDAPSE for the treatment of adult patients in Canada with LEMS. On July 18, 2023, Catalyst acquired an exclusive license for North America for AGAMREE® (vamorolone) oral suspension 40 mg/mL, a novel corticosteroid treatment for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. AGAMREE previously received FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations and was approved by the FDA for commercialization in the U.S. on October 26, 2023. AGAMREE became commercially available by prescription in the U.S. on March 13, 2024.

For more information about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., please visit the Company’s website at www.catalystpharma.com. For Full Prescribing and Safety Information for FIRDAPSE®, please visit www.firdapse.com. For Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING for FYCOMPA®, please visit www.fycompa.com. For Full Prescribing Information for AGAMREE®, please visit www.agamree.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Catalyst’s actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including those factors described in Catalyst’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2023 and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), could adversely affect Catalyst. Copies of Catalyst’s filings with the SEC are available from the SEC, may be found on Catalyst’s website, or may be obtained upon request from Catalyst. Catalyst does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

CONTACT: Investor Contact Mary Coleman, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (305) 420-3200 mcoleman@catalystpharma.com Media Contact David Schull, Russo Partners (858) 717-2310 david.schull@russopartnersllc.com