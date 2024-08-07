Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Delivered Robust Revenue Performance, Fueled by Exceptional Commercial Execution and Early Success of the U.S. AGAMREE® Product Launch



Reported Record Q2 2024 Total Revenues of $122.7 Million, Representing a 23.2% YoY Increase

FIRDAPSE® Q2 2024 Net Product Revenues of $77.4 Million, Reflecting Strong Organic 19.2% YoY Growth

AGAMREE® Q2 2024 Net Product Revenues of $8.7 Million Demonstrates a Strong Start to U.S. Commercialization

FYCOMPA® Q2 2024 Net Product Revenues of $36.5 Million, Representing a 5.7% YoY Increase

Q2 2024 GAAP Net Income of $40.8 Million, $0.33 Per Share Diluted

Q2 2024 Non-GAAP Net Income of $69.6 Million, $0.56 Per Share Diluted

Reaffirming 2024 Total Revenue Guidance of $455 Million – $475 Million, Expecting Results in the Upper Range of the Guidance

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Catalyst” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: CPRX) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2024 and provided a corporate update.

“Since the onset of this year, we have advanced with continued momentum, propelled by the strong performance of our established product portfolio and the successful U.S. commercial launch of AGAMREE. Our accomplishments have significantly strengthened our financial position, aligning with our revenue guidance for the year, and we believe that we are on track to achieve the upper end of our previously provided total revenue forecast,” stated Richard J. Daly, President and CEO of Catalyst. “With unwavering confidence in our ability to execute our strategic objectives, we remain steadfast in our plans to capitalize on new opportunities to broaden our rare orphan portfolio with innovative and differentiated products and expand our market presence, as exemplified by our recent license agreement for AGAMREE in Canada. As we continue to execute our business strategy, we remain focused on enhancing our growth potential and delivering value to our stakeholders, while prioritizing the needs of our patient communities. Backed by our proven track record and dedicated team, we believe that we are well-positioned for sustained success.”

Financial Highlights

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change (In thousands, except per share data) Product Revenue, Net $ 122,653 $ 99,477 23.3 % FIRDAPSE Product Revenue, Net $ 77,372 $ 64,898 19.2 % FYCOMPA Product Revenue, Net $ 36,535 $ 34,579 5.7 % AGAMREE Product Revenue, Net $ 8,746 N/A N/A GAAP Net Income $ 40,794 $ 37,762 8.0 % Non-GAAP Net Income ** $ 69,631 $ 60,380 15.3 % GAAP Net Income Per Share - Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.36 (2.8 %) Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share – Basic** $ 0.59 $ 0.57 3.5 % GAAP Net Income Per Share – Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.33 0 % Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share – Diluted** $ 0.56 $ 0.53 5.7 % As of June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023

(In thousands)

Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 375,693 $ 137,636 173.0 %

**Statements made in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures. Such information is provided as additional information and not as an alternative to Catalyst’s financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to enhance an overall understanding of Catalyst’s current financial performance. Catalyst believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release provide investors and prospective investors with an alternative method for assessing Catalyst’s operating results in a manner that Catalyst believes is focused on the performance of ongoing operations and provides a more consistent basis for comparison between periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP accounting. Further, non-GAAP measures of net income used by Catalyst may be different from and not directly comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.



Recent Business Highlights

Achieved strong results with total net product revenues amounting to $122.7 million for Q2 2024, reflecting a robust 23.3% YoY increase.

Delivered outstanding FIRDAPSE net product revenues of $77.4 million for Q2 2024, evidenced by impressive 19.2% YoY growth.

Successfully executed the U.S. commercial launch of AGAMREE, a novel corticosteroid treatment for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, yielding solid results and surpassing our initial expectations.

Reported AGAMREE net product revenues of $8.7 million for Q2 2024, marking the first full quarter of U.S. commercial availability.



Achieved Q2 2024 FYCOMPA net product revenues of $36.5 million, representing a 5.7% YoY performance.

On May 30, 2024, the FDA approved the 100 mg maximum daily dose of FIRDAPSE, enhancing treatment flexibility for healthcare providers treating LEMS patients.

In July 2024, Catalyst secured an exclusive license, supply, and commercialization agreement with KYE Pharmaceuticals, Inc., for AGAMREE in Canada, marking a pivotal strategic milestone in expanding the product’s North American footprint.

Published the Company’s 2023 ESG Report in June 2024, highlighting key achievements and initiatives.

We currently believe that our total revenue for the year ending December 31, 2024 will be in the upper half of our previously reported total revenue guidance of between $455 million and $475 million.

We are reaffirming our full-year 2024 FIRDAPSE net product revenue guidance to be approximately $295 million to $310 million and our 2024 FYCOMPA net product revenue guidance to be approximately $130 million to $135 million, respectively.

We are increasing our full-year 2024 net product revenue guidance for AGAMREE to be approximately $35 million to $40 million, based on the promising demand trend and an encouraging payer landscape.



Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues: In the second quarter of 2024, total revenues were $122.7 million, compared to $99.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of approximately 23.2%.

Product revenue, net: Product revenue, net for the second quarter of 2024 was $122.7 million, compared to $99.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of approximately 23.3%.

Research and development expenses: Research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $3.0 million, compared to $4.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of approximately 24.5%.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses: Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $40.7 million, compared to $28.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of approximately 43.4%, primarily relating to our preparation for and commercial launch of AGAMREE.

Amortization of intangible assets: Amortization of intangible assets was $9.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of approximately 10.1%.

Operating income: Operating income for the second quarter of 2024 was $54.2 million, compared to $46.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of approximately 16.2%.

GAAP net income: GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $40.8 million ($0.35 per basic and $0.33 per diluted share), compared to GAAP net income of $37.8 million ($0.36 per basic and $0.33 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income: Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $69.6 million ($0.59 per basic and $0.56 per diluted share), compared to non-GAAP net income of $60.4 million ($0.57 per basic and $0.53 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and cash equivalents were $375.7 million as of June 30, 2024.

Our Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 7, 2024, provides more detailed financial information and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

With exceptional patient focus, Catalyst is committed to developing and commercializing innovative first-in-class medicines that address rare and difficult-to-treat diseases. Catalyst’s flagship U.S. commercial product is FIRDAPSE® (amifampridine) Tablets 10 mg, approved for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (“LEMS”) in adults and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older. Further, Canada’s national healthcare regulatory agency, Health Canada, has approved the use of FIRDAPSE for the treatment of adult patients in Canada with LEMS. Most recently, on May 30, 2024, the FDA approved an increased maximum daily dose of 100 mg for FIRDAPSE for adults and pediatric patients weighing more than 45 kg.

In January 2023, Catalyst acquired the U.S. commercial rights to FYCOMPA® (perampanel) CIII, a prescription medicine approved in people with epilepsy aged four and older alone or with other medicines to treat partial-onset seizures with or without secondarily generalized seizures and with other medicines to treat primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures for people with epilepsy aged 12 and older.

On July 18, 2023, Catalyst acquired an exclusive license for North America for AGAMREE® (vamorolone) oral suspension 40 mg/mL, a novel corticosteroid treatment for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. AGAMREE previously received FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations and was approved by the FDA for commercialization in the U.S. on October 26, 2023. AGAMREE became commercially available by prescription in the U.S. on March 13, 2024. Further, in July 2024, Catalyst entered into an exclusive license, supply, and commercialization agreement for AGAMREE in Canada.

For more information about Catalyst, please visit the Company’s website at www.catalystpharma.com. For Full Prescribing and Safety Information for FIRDAPSE®, please visit www.firdapse.com. For Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING for FYCOMPA®, please visit www.fycompa.com. For Full Prescribing Information for AGAMREE®, please visit www.agamree.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Catalyst’s actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including (i) whether the launch of AGAMREE® will continue to surpass initial expectations and exceed 2024 full-year revenue forecasts for sales of the product that were previously published by the Company (ii) whether AGAMREE’s commercialization will ultimately be profitable, cash flow positive, and accretive to Catalyst, (iii) Catalyst’s ability to continue to successfully sell its current products and continue to be profitable and cash flow positive, (iv) whether Catalyst’s total revenue forecast for 2024 included in this press release will prove to be accurate, (v) whether Catalyst will complete additional acquisitions of products, and the timing of any such acquisitions; (vi) the impact of pending Paragraph IV litigation relating to FIRDAPSE® if the results of these litigation matters are adverse, (vii) whether AGAMREE will be approved for commercialization in Canada, and (viii) those factors described in Catalyst’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the 2023 fiscal year, Catalyst’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2024, and Catalyst’s other filings with the SEC, could adversely affect Catalyst. Copies of Catalyst’s filings with the SEC are available from the SEC, may be found on Catalyst’s website or obtained upon request from Catalyst. Catalyst does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Product revenue, net $ 122,653 $ 99,477 $ 221,094 $ 184,781 License and other revenue 57 105 125 167 Total revenues 122,710 99,582 221,219 184,948 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of sales (a) 15,405 12,045 27,925 21,991 Research and development 2,985 3,954 5,566 7,516 Selling, general and administrative (a) 40,730 28,396 87,668 58,114 Amortization of intangible assets 9,344 8,488 18,688 15,019 Total operating costs and expenses 68,464 52,883 139,847 102,640 Operating income 54,246 46,699 81,372 82,308 Other income, net 1,542 1,813 3,505 3,517 Net income before income taxes 55,788 48,512 84,877 85,825 Income tax provision 14,994 10,750 20,808 18,495 Net income $ 40,794 $ 37,762 $ 64,069 $ 67,330 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.36 $ 0.55 $ 0.64 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 0.52 $ 0.59 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 118,180,396 106,258,790 117,493,257 105,911,936 Diluted 124,655,999 113,673,534 124,028,752 113,840,155

(a) exclusive of amortization of intangible assets

CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP METRICS (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP net income $ 40,794 $ 37,762 $ 64,069 $ 67,330 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 4,408 3,298 12,656 6,190 Depreciation 91 82 177 151 Amortization of intangible assets 9,344 8,488 18,688 15,019 Income tax provision 14,994 10,750 20,808 18,495 Non-GAAP net income $ 69,631 $ 60,380 $ 116,398 $ 107,185

Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.59 $ 0.57 $ 0.99 $ 1.01 Diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.53 $ 0.94 $ 0.94 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 118,180,396 106,258,790 117,493,257 105,911,936 Diluted 124,655,999 113,673,534 124,028,752 113,840,155

CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) June 30,

2024

(unaudited) December 31,

2023 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 375,693 $ 137,636 Accounts receivable, net 57,172 53,514 Inventory 18,014 15,644 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,550 12,535 Total current assets 474,429 219,329 Operating lease right-of-use asset 2,371 2,508 Property and equipment, net 1,227 1,195 License and acquired intangibles, net 175,361 194,049 Deferred tax assets, net 39,889 36,544 Investment in equity securities 13,083 16,489 Total assets $ 706,360 $ 470,114 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,116 $ 14,795 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 85,202 61,268 Total current liabilities 92,318 76,063 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 2,991 3,188 Other non-current liabilities 2,396 2,982 Total liabilities 97,705 82,233 Total stockholders’ equity 608,655 387,881 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 706,360 $ 470,114

Source: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

