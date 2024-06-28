SCILEX HOLDING COMPANY (Nasdaq: SCLX, “Scilex”), majority-owned by Sorrento, is dedicated to the development and commercialization of non-opioid pain management products. We are uncompromising in our focus to become the global pain management leader committed to social, environmental, economic, and ethical principles to responsibly develop pharmaceutical products to maximize quality of life.

The company’s lead product ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8%, is a branded prescription lidocaine topical product approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the relief of pain associated with Post-Herpetic Neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

Scilex’s SP-102 (10 mg dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel injection), or SEMDEXA™, for the treatment of Lumbar Radicular Pain has completed enrollment in a Phase III clinical trial and has received Fast Track Status from the FDA. If approved by the FDA, the company expects SP-102 to be the first FDA-approved non-opioid epidural injection to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, with the potential to replace 10 to 11 million off-label epidural steroid injections administered each year in the US.

SCILEX is committed to harnessing the power of revolutionary delivery technologies designed to safely and effectively provide therapies to those who need them the most.

Scilex Pharmaceuticals and Semnur Pharmaceuticals are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Scilex Holding Company.