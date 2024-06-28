SUBSCRIBE
Scilex Holding Company

SCILEX HOLDING COMPANY (Nasdaq: SCLX, “Scilex”), majority-owned by Sorrento, is dedicated to the development and commercialization of non-opioid pain management products. We are uncompromising in our focus to become the global pain management leader committed to social, environmental, economic, and ethical principles to responsibly develop pharmaceutical products to maximize quality of life.

The company’s lead product ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8%, is a branded prescription lidocaine topical product approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the relief of pain associated with Post-Herpetic Neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

Scilex’s SP-102 (10 mg dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel injection), or SEMDEXA™, for the treatment of Lumbar Radicular Pain has completed enrollment in a Phase III clinical trial and has received Fast Track Status from the FDA. If approved by the FDA, the company expects SP-102 to be the first FDA-approved non-opioid epidural injection to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, with the potential to replace 10 to 11 million off-label epidural steroid injections administered each year in the US.

SCILEX is committed to harnessing the power of revolutionary delivery technologies designed to safely and effectively provide therapies to those who need them the most.

Scilex Pharmaceuticals and Semnur Pharmaceuticals are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Scilex Holding Company.

960 San Antonio Road
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Tel: (650) 516-4310
Visit website
Email Us
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Scilex Holding Company Provides Certain Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results for the Month Ended July 31, 2024
August 2, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Scilex Holding Company Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Highly Accomplished Leader in Interventional and Multidisciplinary Spine, Musculoskeletal and Orthopedic Care, Annu Navani, M.D.
July 24, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
Scilex Holding Company Announces Collaboration to Leverage ACEA Therapeutics’ R&D Expertise and Local Market Connections to Support the Expansion of ZTlido® Program in ex-US and Potentially Provide Additional Access to Patients in Certain Key Markets in Far East Region
July 18, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Business
Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Scilex Holding Company, and Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: DECA) Enter into a Letter of Intent for a Proposed Business Combination
July 3, 2024
 · 
20 min read
Biotech Bay
Scilex Holding Company Provides Information to Scilex Stockholders Regarding Manipulative and Naked Short Selling of Scilex Common Stock
May 13, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Biotech Bay
Scilex Holding Company Announces Closing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering
April 25, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Biotech Bay
Scilex Holding Company Announces Launching of Co-Pay Programs for Both ZTlido® and ELYXYB® for Commercially Insured Patients and the addition of ELYXYB® to a Multi-State Medicaid Pharmaceutical Purchasing Group to Its Purchasing Pool
April 9, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Policy
Scilex Holding Company Announces Seeking Approval from the FDA for Modification of the Gloperba® Label to Provide Specific Dosing Guidance for Patients with Renal Impairment and Other Circumstances Where Dose Adjustment is Needed
March 20, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Biotech Bay
Scilex Holding Company Provides Responses to Product Composition Questions Related to its ELYXYB® Patent in Canada for a New Drug Submission Under Review by Health Canada for the Approval of ELYXYB®
March 18, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Biotech Bay
Scilex Holding Company Announces Closing of $10 Million Bought Deal Offering
March 5, 2024
 · 
7 min read
