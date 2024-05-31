Capstan Therapeutics to Participate in 45th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Capstan Therapeutics, Inc. (“Capstan”), a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing in vivo reprogramming of cells through RNA delivery using targeted lipid nanoparticles (tLNP), today announced that company management will participate in the upcoming 45th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference, being held between June 10-13, 2024 at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, FL. Capstan will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors.

About Capstan Therapeutic, Inc. (www.capstantx.com)

Capstan is a biotechnology company with a mission to multiply the therapeutic possibilities for patients by developing targeted in vivo RNA technologies. Our core platform technology comprises proprietary tLNPs that are composed of LNPs conjugated with a recombinant protein binder, such as a monoclonal antibody. tLNPs are designed to deliver payloads, including mRNA or gene editing tools, capable of reprogramming specific cell types in vivo. This platform technology has the potential to generate transformative therapies with possible applications across a broad range of disease areas, including autoimmune disorders, oncology, fibrosis, and monogenic blood disorders. For more information, please visit www.capstantx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

