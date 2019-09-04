C4X Discovery forms Drug Discovery Advisory Network

World-renowned drug discovery experts to advance C4XD capabilities

2 September 2019 – C4X Discovery Holdings plc (AIM: C4XD), a pioneering drug discovery company, today announces that Robin Carr, a renowned industry veteran who has worked at GSK and Astex, is to head up and form a C4XD Drug Discovery Advisory Network.

The Advisory Network will bring together small molecule drug discovery and development experts from across the globe. It has been formed to harness industry expertise to build on C4XD’s drug discovery capabilities and attract valuable relationships that have the potential to advance its goal of becoming the world’s most productive drug discovery company. Robin and his team will act as ambassadors for C4XD within the Biotech and Pharmaceutical community, building awareness of C4XD’s technologies, capabilities and business. Through their extensive relationships and industry knowledge, they will identify pioneering complementary drug discovery technologies and collaborators that have the potential to accelerate or improve delivery of C4XD’s portfolio.

Clive Dix, Chief Executive Officer of C4XD, said: “We are delighted to announce the formation of our Advisory Network and to be working closely with prestigious world leading experts in drug discovery. As part of our strategy to become the world’s most productive drug discovery company, we are continually enhancing both our network and expertise. As international thought leaders, the Advisory Network’s deep industry expertise will enable us to accelerate progress of our portfolio and we are particularly proud that Robin will be Chair. Under Robin’s guidance, we believe the Advisory Network will advance our vision and reputation within the industry.”

Robin Carr, added: “C4XD is an inspiring young company at the forefront of drug discovery with cutting edge technologies and scientists of the highest calibre. Their openness to collaboration and working with complementary technologies creates a new frontier in bringing novel approaches to the creation of future medicines. I am honoured and excited to be working with the C4XD team and to building the Advisory Network that will add value in an innovative and collaborative way.”

Chair of the C4XD Drug Discovery Advisory Network – Robin Carr

Robin has thirty years of experience in drug discovery and has held senior roles in Glaxo Wellcome, GSK and Astex Therapeutics. At GSK, he was senior Vice President of Drug Design and Selection and held global responsibility for GSK’s small molecule and biopharm drug discovery platforms. At Astex Therapeutics, Robin was VP Drug Discovery, with responsibility for its internal and partnered discovery programmes.

Robin’s scientific focus is innovative approaches to small molecule drug discovery, specifically fragment-based discovery, DNA encoded libraries, covalent drug discovery, protein degradation and the integration of chemical technologies in into structure and predictive modelling-based drug design.

During his career, Robin has worked on seven small molecule programmes that have progressed into the clinic, of which, two have achieved approval within oncology. Robin has published over 40 peer reviewed papers and patents.

Robin has a PhD in Chemistry from Northwestern University and a BSc in Organic Chemistry from Imperial College, London.

Further Advisory Network members will be announced in due course.

Contacts