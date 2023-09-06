BVI significantly expands its presence in Spain and Portugal acquiring Medical Mix

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BVI, one of the fastest-growing, diversified surgical ophthalmic businesses in the world, announced the acquisition of Medical Mix, a company specializing in the supply of medical devices for ophthalmic surgery across Spain and Portugal.

This strategic move builds on a period of significant momentum for BVI. The company has transformed into a broad manufacturer and supplier of market-leading, innovative solutions that provide an end-to-end range of products for cataract, retinal, and glaucoma diseases. This acquisition is another pivotal step in BVI’s growth trajectory, which began to take form and accelerate since 2018. BVI’s European footprint with direct sales representatives and infrastructure now spans all major western European markets, increasing from only three markets a short 5 years ago.

Shervin Korangy, BVI President and CEO said: “It is an honor and a pleasure to welcome Medical Mix to the BVI team. When Vicente and I began discussions, it was immediately evident that our strategic vision for our industry was incredibly consistent. This shared vision of the future will serve as a rock-solid foundation for our continued success in the market.”

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Barcelona, Medical Mix is one of the largest providers of surgical ophthalmic products in Spain and Portugal. The robust portfolio is composed mainly of BVI products alongside other prestigious international brands. The company has been built to consistently deliver the highest quality of service alongside its breadth of products which allow it to serve as a trusted partner to surgeons and patients across both countries.

Medical Mix, a longstanding distributor of BVI’s Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) since 2008, consumables since 2012, and equipment since 2019, has been a key partner with BVI products. This acquisition solidifies the enduring partnership, allowing both companies to provide comprehensive ophthalmic solutions to their customers.

Vicente Durán, Medical Mix Founder and President said: “The partnership with BVI is a very exciting next step for us and the market in Spain and Portugal. The business philosophy and approach of BVI makes our combined future very bright, offering the market the best portfolio of innovative products together with the best service tailored to customers’ needs ”

About BVI

BVI® is a diversified global ophthalmic device company with a mission to deliver high-quality solutions and innovation for advancing eye surgery and improving the vision of patients. With nine decades of developing leading products and solutions, BVI partners with ophthalmic surgeons to improve the vision of millions of patients across the globe. Our organization supports surgical teams in more than 90 countries worldwide, either directly or through our network of trusted distributors.

For further enquiries or to speak to a BVI representative, please email Andrew Dawson, Head of BVI Corporate Communications: adawson@bvimedical.com



