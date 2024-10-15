SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Vanda Rejects Another Acquisition Offer From Cycle, Affirms Confidence in Business

October 15, 2024 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman rejecting money in white envelope offered by his partner in the dark, anti bribery concept - panoramic banner

iStock, Atstock Productions

Cycle’s second unsuccessful takeover bid comes on the heels of the FDA denying approval for Vanda’s tradipitant, which was being proposed for the treatment of gastroparesis.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced that it has rejected a second unsolicited and non-binding takeover proposal from Cycle Pharmaceuticals.

The proposed buyout price of $8.00 per share “substantially undervalues Vanda and is not in the best interests of the company and its stockholders,” according to Monday’s announcement. Vanda’s board of directors called the latest takeover attempt from Cycle an “opportunistic attempt to purchase the company’s shares at a discount to Vanda’s intrinsic value.”

Vanda’s leadership said it remains “confident” in the company’s growth—driven by a strong cash position and efficient operations—which puts the biopharma in a good position to deliver long-term value “far in excess” of Cycle’s offer.

There is no action required for stockholders at this time, according to the announcement.

Cycle in its press release on the offer encouraged Vanda shareholders to express their support for the proposal, insisting that the $8.00-per-share price tag “represents [an] 80% premium to Vanda’s share price at the close of business on October 11, 2024.” At this purchase price, Cycle’s offer amounted to a fully diluted equity value of $488 million.

Cycle’s latest takeover bid, which it filed on Sept. 23, comes just days after the FDA rejected Vanda’s drug application for the investigational NK-1R antagonist tradipitant, which it was proposing for the treatment of gastroparesis.

While some analysts have called the rejection “unsurprising”—given a failed Phase III trial and amid unaddressed prior concerns from the FDA—Vanda has continued to strongly stand by its drug candidate, even going so far as to challenge the regulator’s verdict. The biopharma blasted what it called the “delayed” verdict of the FDA, claiming the regulator “fails to satisfy the requirements specified by the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act (FDCA).”

Despite the rejection, Vanda will continue to seek approval for tradipitant and sustain its expanded access program.

Cycle previously attempted to acquire Vanda in June 2024, for which it similarly offered $8.00 per share. At the time, the proposal reflected a 63% premium to Vanda’s closing price on May 23, 2024, the day before the offer was submitted.

Vanda was also locked in a regulatory row with the FDA when it received Cylce’s first offer—this time over its oral drug Hetlioz (tasimelteon), which the agency rejected for the treatment of insomnia. As in the case of tradipitant, Vanda slammed the FDA’s rejection insisting that it was late in releasing its verdict in violation of the FDCA.

Mergers & acquisitions Regulatory
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Group Of Employees Being Fired By Their Company.
Layoffs
Evonik to Lay Off Additional Employees, Cutting up to 260 in Germany
October 14, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Puzzle Brain and US Currency. 3D rendering
Mergers & acquisitions
Lundbeck Deepens Neuro, Rare Disease Portfolio With $2.6B Longboard Buy
October 14, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
pharmacy medicine capsule pill in production line at medical factory
Deals
Amid Novo Buy, Catalent Offloads New Jersey Facility to Ardena
October 14, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: Eli Lilly's headquarters in Indianapolis
Drug shortages
Lilly’s Tirzepatide Could Land Again on FDA Drug Shortage List, Opens Door for Compounders
October 14, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac