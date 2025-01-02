SUBSCRIBE
Trials and Capital: Women’s Health and APAC’s Healthcare Revolution

January 2, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, BioSpace’s Head of Insights Lori Ellis, Miguel Forte and Ali Pashazadeh discuss the industry’s need to catch up with women’s health issues and the innovative lead the APAC region has taken in clinical trials.

This conversation focused on a few remaining topics discussed at length at Jefferies late last year, with the same topics anticipated to make an appearance at JPM. In this episode, our guests the industry’s need to catch up with women’s health issues and the innovative lead the APAC region has taken in clinical trials.

Host

⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠⁠Miguel Forte⁠⁠, President, International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy; Board Member, ARM; CEO and Board Member, Kiji Therapeutics

⁠⁠Ali Pashazadeh,⁠⁠ Founder, Treehill Partners

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
