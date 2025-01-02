Trials and Capital: Women’s Health and APAC’s Healthcare Revolution

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Amazon Music

This conversation focused on a few remaining topics discussed at length at Jefferies late last year, with the same topics anticipated to make an appearance at JPM. In this episode, our guests the industry’s need to catch up with women’s health issues and the innovative lead the APAC region has taken in clinical trials.

Host

⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠⁠Miguel Forte⁠⁠, President, International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy; Board Member, ARM; CEO and Board Member, Kiji Therapeutics

⁠⁠Ali Pashazadeh,⁠⁠ Founder, Treehill Partners

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.