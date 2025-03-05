Tariff Threat Continues, More Meetings Cancelled, AbbVie Makes Obesity Play, More

> Listen on Spotify

Donald Trump’s tariffs have headlined myriad news stories this week—including at BioSpace, where we reported Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla ’s claim that his company is prepared to reshore manufacturing if the president makes good on threats made last month. Eli Lilly also appears to be preparing, commiting $27 billion to boost its U.S. manufacturing capacity.

Meanwhile, another regulatory meeting has been canceled under new HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Reuters revealed last week that an upcoming meeting of the FDA’s external advisers for vaccine policy on March 13 has been canceled —just a week after the CDC Vaccine Advisory Board’s first meeting of 2025 was postponed . Also on the policy front, BioSpace took a deep dive into priority review vouchers (PRVs) after Congress failed to reauthorize the rare pediatric disease PRV program at the end of 2024. Our reporting shows this will be painful for many biopharma companies who rely on funds from the sale of PRVs.

Speaking of money, AbbVie and Eli Lilly struck a pair of mid-size deals in hot spaces. AbbVie made a late obesity play this week, inking a licensing deal worth up to $2.2 billion with service provider Gubra to bring a long-acting amylin drug to the market, while Lilly hopped onto the hot molecular glue train, paying more than $1.2 billion in a licensing deal with Magnet Biomedicine.