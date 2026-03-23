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Oryon Splashes Onto Parkinson’s Scene With $42M for Cell Therapy

March 23, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
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iStock, Jolygon

Oryon Cell Therapies’ lead cell therapy is an autologous treatment designed to replace dopaminergic neurons in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Phase 1b/2a data showed that the asset can improve motor function and mobility in patients.

Oryon Cell Therapies is the latest newcomer in the Parkinson’s disease space, bringing with it $42 million in starting firepower and a neuron replacement therapy that has shown improvement in motor function in an early study.

Oryon’s $42 million balance represents its capital in equity and grants, including a recently closed $21 million series A tranche, according to the company’s news release on Monday.

The Massachusetts-based biotech will focus its initial efforts on its lead asset, an autologous cell therapy that replenishes dopaminergic neurons in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Interim Phase 1b/2a data from five treated participants demonstrated “substantial improvements in motor function,” with outcomes in a validated tool decreasing by 29% to 62% from baseline at 6 to 18 months of follow-up, according to a separate news release on Monday. Treatment with Oryon’s candidate also led to better outcomes on mobility assessments, including the Timed Up and Go test.

Motor improvements were documented across different domains, including gait, rigidity and bradykinesia, which is the extreme slowed movement associated with Parkinson’s.

These data were presented last week at the 2026 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders in Copenhagen.

Aside from functional improvements, the investigational cell therapy also elicited biomarker benefits. Dopamine transporter imaging, for instance, showed “marked increases” in dopaminergic signaling in regions of the brain that received the cell transplant, according to the data release. Patients with Parkinson’s disease suffer from the progressive decline of dopamine activity.

In one patient, the effect of Oryon’s cell therapy was a more than five-fold increase in dopamine activity at six months.

Several patients were also able to scale back doses of levodopa, a cornerstone therapy for Parkinson’s, suggesting lower need for dopamine replacement therapy, Oryon noted.

These findings are “exhilarating,” Oryon CEO Ron Cohen said in a prepared statement on Monday, adding that the early clinical findings “show motor improvements and corresponding neuroimaging evidence of restored dopaminergic signaling.”

Cohen brings more than three decades of experience to Oryon, including as CEO and founder of the neurological disease–focused Acorda Therapeutics and as director of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization and the New York Biotechnology Association.

Aside from advancing its lead cell therapy asset, Oryon will also use its starting capital to scale up its manufacturing capacity in advance of Phase 3 development.

Brain neurons synapse in human head isolated on black background, 3D rendering.
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Oryon joins a dynamic space of drugmakers taking advantage of new modalities and underappreciated pathways to unlock novel therapies for Parkinson’s. Among these is Ventyx Biosciences, which earlier this year was swallowed by Eli Lilly for $1.2 billion for its oral NLRP3 drug VTX3232 that addresses the underlying inflammation in Parkinson’s.

Also playing in this field is Aspen Neuroscience, which is taking a similar approach to Oryon. Aspen’s investigational autologous dopaminergic neuronal precursor cell therapy is intended to reprogram a patient’s own cells into stem cells, which are then differentiated to neurons. This approach garnered Aspen a $115 million series C round in November 2025.

Startups Parkinson’s disease Neurodegenerative disease Funding Cell therapy
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is BioSpace‘s senior staff writer. Based in Metro Manila, Tristan has more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
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