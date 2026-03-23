Oryon Cell Therapies Emerges From Stealth Focusing on Autologous Neuron Replacement Therapies for Parkinson’s Disease and Other Neurodegenerative Disorders

New Series A tranche of $21 million brings total financing to $42 million

Industry leader Ron Cohen, M.D., appointed Chief Executive Officer

Early clinical data in lead Parkinson’s disease program show motor improvements and neuroimaging evidence of restored dopaminergic signaling

Data presented at AD/PD™ 2026 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders

BELMONT, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oryon Cell Therapies (“Oryon”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing autologous neuron replacement medicines for Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders, today announced it has emerged from stealth and has closed a new $21 million tranche of its Series A financing, bringing its total funding in equity and grants to $42 million. Investors included Neuro.VC, Byers Capital, and others. The company's initial program is a neuron replacement therapy designed to restore dopaminergic function in the brains of people with Parkinson’s disease.

The company further announced that it has appointed Ron Cohen, M.D., as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Dr. Cohen is an accomplished biopharmaceutical entrepreneur, CEO, industry leader and advocate, with a 30-year record of value creation through development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of novel medicines that address unmet medical needs.

The financing will support completion of an ongoing Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of the company’s lead neuron replacement therapy program, as well as the manufacturing scale-up and regulatory engagement needed to advance to a Phase 3 trial.

“Oryon’s program emerged from 30 years of scientific advances in stem cell biology and neurosurgical techniques, including foundational Parkinson's disease research conducted at Harvard University and Mass General Brigham,” said Ole Isacson, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder of Oryon and Founding Director of the Neuroregeneration Research Institute at McLean Hospital/Harvard Medical School. “The major milestones we announced today reflect the tremendous progress we have made in moving this technology from the lab to the clinic, and will allow us to accelerate it through its next stages of development.”

Dr. Cohen said, “Prior to joining Oryon, I spent more than 30 years collaborating with company colleagues, scientists, doctors, and patients to address unmet needs in treating neurological conditions, including Parkinson's disease. Oryon's early clinical findings show motor improvements and corresponding neuroimaging evidence of restored dopaminergic signaling. These are exhilarating from my perspective as both a physician and long-time drug developer.”

Dr. Cohen continued, “I'm delighted to have joined the Oryon team to help achieve our goal of bringing this extraordinary therapy to patients.”

Oryon's Technology

Oryon's neuron replacement therapy is derived from the patient’s own (i.e., autologous) blood cells, which are induced to become pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). These cells are then driven by proprietary methods to become the type of brain dopaminergic neurons that degenerate in Parkinson's disease. The neurons are then implanted directly into the putamen, the brain region most directly implicated in Parkinson’s motor symptoms. Because they are derived from the patient's own cells, immune suppression is not required, as would be typical for organ transplants from other donors.

Phase 1b/2a Data Presented at AD/PD™ 2026 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases

Oryon’s lead program is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1b/2a clinical trial being conducted at Brigham & Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School. Detailed clinical and neuroimaging data from the study were presented on March 21, 2026 at the AD/PD™ 2026 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases by Penelope Hallett, Ph.D., Co-Director of the Neuroregeneration Research Institute at McLean Hospital/Harvard Medical School.

About Ron Cohen, M.D.

Before joining Oryon, Ron Cohen, M.D., was President, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Founder of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a public biotechnology company that developed and commercialized therapies for disorders of the nervous system, including Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Merz Therapeutics acquired the company's commercial portfolio in 2024. Previously, Dr. Cohen was a principal in the startup and an officer of Advanced Tissue Sciences, Inc., a biotechnology company engaged in the growth of human organ tissues for transplantation uses. He served as Director and Chair of the Boards of both the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and the New York Biotechnology Association (NYBA), where he advocated on behalf of the biotechnology industry before political leaders, patient organizations, and other constituencies.

Dr. Cohen is a recipient of the NY CEO Lifetime Achievement Award and the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award for the New York Metropolitan Region. He was named Neuroinvestment’s CEO of the Year and received the Burke Award from Burke Rehabilitation Hospital for his contributions to helping people with disabilities gain independence. He has been recognized by the NYBA as its “The Cures Start Here” Business Leader of the Year, and by PharmaVOICE Magazine as one of the 100 Most Inspirational People in the Biopharmaceutical Industry. Dr. Cohen received an M.D. from the Columbia College of Physicians & Surgeons and a B.A. degree with honors in psychology from Princeton University. He completed a residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Virginia Medical Center, and is board certified in Internal Medicine.

About Oryon Cell Therapies

Oryon Cell Therapies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing autologous cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders, with an initial focus on Parkinson’s disease. Co-founded in 2020 by Ole Isacson, M.D. Ph.D., and Nikola Kojic, M.D., Ph.D., the company’s technology is designed to restore synaptic function and motor control by replacing neurons lost to the disease, with the goal of achieving functional restoration. Visit www.oryoncelltherapies.com for more information.

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