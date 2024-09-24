Nanostics and Protean BioDiagnostics Partner to Launch CDX Prostate for Men at Risk of Having Aggressive Prostate Cancer in the United States

CDX Prostate is a blood-based diagnostic tool that uses AI-powered learning to determine the risk of aggressive prostate cancer.

Florida-based Protean BioDiagnostics will now offer the validated CDX Prostate risk score to healthcare providers and their patients suspected of having aggressive prostate cancer.

EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CDX_Prostate--Nanostics Inc., a precision health company developing diagnostic tests with its ClarityDX® platform technology, and Protean BioDiagnostics Inc. (Protean) today announced their partnership to provide CDX Prostate in the United States.





CDX Prostate uses biological data, clinical information, and AI-powered learning models to generate a risk score for aggressive prostate cancer, marking a significant advancement in prostate cancer screening. It provides critical support to men and their healthcare providers in making more informed decisions about whether to proceed with a biopsy following a high prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test result or an abnormal Digital Rectal Exam (DRE).

“This agreement with Protean is a huge milestone for Nanostics – we can now provide CDX Prostate to men in the US,” said Dr. John Lewis, CEO of Nanostics and Bird Dogs Chair of Translational Oncology at the University of Alberta. “When used as a reflex test, CDX Prostate is a powerful tool to help identify men with aggressive prostate cancer sooner, leading to better outcomes while also minimizing the negative effects associated with overdiagnosis of the disease.”

“At Protean, we are dedicated to providing access to the best-in-class precision medicine solutions,” said Dr. Anthony Magliocco, CEO of Protean BioDiagnostics. “We are excited to be able to provide CDX Prostate as part of our cancer screening program”.

Protean’s testing service is performed in its CLIA-certified laboratory in Orlando, Florida. For more information about CDX Prostate or to order the test visit https://www.proteanbiodx.com/cdxprostate#pcdx-order. In Canada, the test is available in most provinces through Nanostics’ CPSA-accredited lab in Edmonton, Alberta. Go to www.nanosticsdx.com for more information or to order the test. In Quebec, testing services are available from CDL Laboratories, visit cdllaboratories.com for more information.

About Protean BioDiagnostics Inc.

Protean BioDiagnostics Inc. is bringing precision care diagnostics to all patients, everywhere, through its innovative Protean MAPS™ System with integrated Virtual Tumor Boards. In addition, Protean assists world-class pharmaceutical and biotech companies in developing clinical assays and companion diagnostics from its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory in Orlando, FL. To learn more visit www.proteanbiodx.com. Questions about CDX Prostate? Call us at: 1 (754) 242 9682 or email us at: info@proteanbiodx.com. Follow Protean on LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

About Nanostics Inc.

Nanostics Inc is a private Canadian company that develops and commercializes novel and noninvasive diagnostic tests. Its core technology, ClarityDX®, uses advanced machine learning algorithms to create a disease risk score that predicts the presence of diseases. ClarityDX is applicable to a wide range of cancers and other diseases. Nanostics’ lead product, CDX Prostate, also called ClarityDX Prostate® in Canada, is a test that improves the accuracy of detecting clinically significant prostate cancer. Read more at: www.nanosticsdx.com. Follow Nanostics on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

