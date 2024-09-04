SUBSCRIBE
Nanobiotix to Present at H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 3, 2024 | 
2 min read

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANOBIOTIX (Euronext: NANO –– NASDAQ: NBTX – the ‘‘Company’’), a late-clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering physics-based approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer, announced today that Company management will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment conference. Please see below for details of the event.

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment conference
Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Time: 9:30 AM EDT / 3:30 PM CEST
Location: New York, NY
Presenters: Laurent Levy, co-founder of Nanobiotix and chairman of the executive board & Bart Van Rhijn, chief financial officer of Nanobiotix
Webcast link: Click here

The fireside chat will be webcast live from the events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website. Replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About NANOBIOTIX

Nanobiotix is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company pioneering disruptive, physics-based therapeutic approaches to revolutionize treatment outcomes for millions of patients; supported by people committed to making a difference for humanity. The Company’s philosophy is rooted in the concept of pushing past the boundaries of what is known to expand possibilities for human life.

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is headquartered in Paris, France and is listed on Euronext Paris since 2012 and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in New York City since December 2020. The Company has subsidiaries in Cambridge, Massachusetts (United States) amongst other locations.

Nanobiotix is the owner of more than 25 patent families associated with three (3) nanotechnology platforms with applications in 1) oncology; 2) bioavailability and biodistribution; and 3) disorders of the central nervous system.

For more information about Nanobiotix, visit us at www.nanobiotix.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Nanobiotix
Communications Department
Brandon Owens
VP, Communications
+1 (617) 852-4835
contact@nanobiotix.com		Investor Relations Department
Craig West
SVP, Investor Relations
+1 (617) 583-0211
investors@nanobiotix.com
Media Relations

FR – Ulysse Communication
Pierre-Louis Germain
+ 33 (0) 6 64 79 97 51
plgermain@ulysse-communication.com

Global – LifeSci Advisors
Kevin Gardner
+1 (617) 283-2856
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com

Attachment

Events Europe Massachusetts
