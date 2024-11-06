Lilly’s Q3 Miss, Novo’s MASH Win, CAR T’s Autoimmune Pivot, More

> Listen on Spotify

Last week, Eli Lilly suffered a rare third-quarter earnings miss as diabetes and obesity drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound fell short of Wall Street expectations, in part due to wholesalers’ stocking decisions. On the flip side of the GLP-1 race, Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy aced part 1 of a pivotal Phase III trial in metabolic dysfunction–associated steatohepatitis (MASH), with results comparable to Madrigal’s Rezdiffra, according to analysts.

In ClinicaSpace this week, BioSpace explores the shift in the CAR T cell therapy space from cancer to autoimmune disease as early data spark excitement and companies recruit autoimmune experts to fill in knowledge gaps. In the neurodegenerative space, we take a deep dive into the Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s pipelines after recent news of a few terminated programs and returned assets. Finally, we look at the lawsuits filed by Henrietta Lacks’ estate against life sciences companies and the history of the cells that bear her name.

