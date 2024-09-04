SUBSCRIBE
Lilly’s DTC Obesity Push, Layoffs, and an Eye on Ocular Diseases

September 4, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Heather McKenzie, Jef Akst

Eli Lilly offers weight loss drug Zepbound directly to consumers while Novo Nordisk continues to struggle with supply challenges for its own GLP-1s. Meanwhile, gene therapies for retinal diseases target competitive market, and layoffs persist.

Eli Lilly shook up the weight loss market again last week, announcing plans to sell single-dose vials of its blockbuster GLP-1 drug Zepbound directly to consumers. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk said Monday that it expects the shortage for the lower doses of its own GLP-1 therapy Ozempic to persist into the fourth quarter of 2024.

This week, we take a closer look at eyes, where gene therapy is breaking through against wet AMD, a common cause of blindness—potentially significantly minimizing the number of treatments required by patients—and cell therapy is making strides against another common foe: dry eye disease.

Lastly, an unfortunate trend—layoffs—continues to play out, with BioMarin, Genentech and Astellas Gene Therapies all parting with staff members.

Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is a senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
Jef Akst
Jef Akst is managing editor of BioSpace. You can reach her at jef.akst@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn and Twitter @JefAkst.
