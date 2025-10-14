SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Violations at Novo’s Indiana Plant ‘Unacceptable,’ FDA Says

October 14, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Facade of Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California

iStock, hapabapa

Slapped with the most severe post-inspection classification, the state of Novo Nordisk’s Indiana manufacturing site could pose a problem for clients, including Regeneron and Scholar Rock.

The FDA has slapped Novo Nordisk’s Indiana manufacturing plant with its most severe inspection classification, casting a cloud of uncertainty over regulatory timelines for clients of the plant such as Regeneron and Scholar Rock.

The regulator on Monday gave the Novo site, which the company acquired in its $16.5 billion buyout of Catalent in early 2024, its Official Action Indicated (OAI) classification. This designation is given to facilities in an “unacceptable state of compliance” after an FDA inspection, the agency notes on its website. It is not yet clear what specific actions the regulator will require of Novo.

Writing to investors on Monday, analysts at BMO Capital Markets said that while the OAI classification was “expected,” it nevertheless “paints a more difficult path forward for Regeneron and Scholar Rock,” both of which have products that are manufactured at this Indiana site. Violations at this plant have already hobbled both companies: Regeneron in August announced that the FDA pushed back its target decision date for two high-dose Eylea applications, while in September, Scholar Rock was hit with a rejection for its spinal muscular atrophy drug apitegromab.

Novo has previously said that it is working to address problems at the Indiana plant, “but likely not quickly enough for companies with delayed approvals and CRLs [complete response letters],” BMO wrote on Monday. “With no clear timelines on observation resolution, and the recent OAI classification we are less inclined to believe that the issues cited in the observations are under control.”

BMO expects the Indiana plant to continue to be a problem for Regeneron. “We could potentially see another CRL for Eylea HD this October,” the analysts wrote.

Scholar Rock gave a brief statement on the matter on Monday, noting that it is working “closely” with Novo and has asked for a Type A meeting with the FDA to determine the best path forward for apitegromab. Nevertheless, BMO wrote that “persistent CMC [chemistry, manufacturing and control] issues risk further extending timelines for a potential approval.”

An FDA report of its inspection of the Indiana site was made public in August. The document revealed several issues that the facility’s management failed to address. Among these are unresolved instances of contamination, including with cat hair and various bacteria and pests. The facility “failed to determine a root cause of the contamination,” the report read, adding that officials likewise did not “assess the potential impact to the rest of the lot.”

Additionally, the FDA’s inspector noted that the plant had been fielding complaints for years—with some dating as far back as June 2022—over “foreign matter” or “particles” in products that it produced.

Manufacturing
Novo Nordisk
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Regeneron logo on a light brown building
Gene therapy
Regeneron Readies FDA Run for Hearing Loss Gene Therapy That Could ‘Transform Patients’ Lives’
October 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
2006 James Gathany Captured by James Gathany, Centers for Disease Control's biomedical photographer, this 2006 image depicted the exterior of the new "Tom Harkin Global Communications Center", otherwise known as Building 19, located on the organization's Roybal Campus in Atlanta, Georgia. The facility houses the CDC's Information Center/Library, auditoria and meeting halls, which are used to accommodate in-house staff meetings, and national/international conferences hosted by the CDC, and the National Center for Health Marketing's, Division of Creative Services, which includes a full service television broadcast facility. The exhibit area currently features the "Global Symphony", the first of several permanently installed exhibitions, and changing exhibitions that focus on a variety of public health topics. The exhibits in the Center are self-guided, and require no advance reservations. Additional curriculum-based exhibits and programming will be added in the future. Tom Harkin Global Communications Center Exhibit Area Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - 1600 Clifton Road, N.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30333 - Hours: Monday  Friday, 9 am  5 pm, except for federal holidays Admission is free - Government-issue photo ID is required for entry. Please note that CDC is a working federal facility and as such does not provide public tours of its campus and laboratories. - For more information please call 404-639-0830.
Government
Chaos at CDC Continues as Hundreds Fired, Rehired
October 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Stand out from the crowd and different creative idea concepts , Longest light ladder glowing and aiming high to goal target among other short ladders on green background with shadows . 3D rendering.
Cancer
Moderna Claims Early Victory for Cancer Antigen in Melanoma
October 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration showing hand sweeping out half of employees
Layoffs
Novo Retreats From Cell Therapy, Axes Hundreds as Restructuring Rolls On
October 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac