Immuneering to Present at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize universal-RAS/RAF medicines for broad populations of cancer patients, today announced that management will present at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, which is taking place at the Marriott Marquis in New York City from September 4-6, 2024, to discuss the company’s pipeline, platform, and business strategy. Participating will be Ben Zeskind, Chief Executive Officer, Brett Hall, Chief Scientific Officer, Harold “E.B.” Brakewood, Chief Business Officer, Michael Bookman, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary and Mallory Morales, CPA, Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer.

Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Investor Meetings

Date/Time: September 6 from 10:00 – 10:35 am ET

The presentations will be webcast live and archived in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering’s website at Events & Presentations | Immuneering Corporation.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize universal-RAS/RAF medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy. The Company aims to achieve universal activity through Deep Cyclic Inhibition of the MAPK pathway, impacting cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is an oral, once-daily Deep Cyclic Inhibitor currently in a Phase 1/2a trial in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS mutations. IMM-6-415 is an oral, twice-daily Deep Cyclic Inhibitor currently in a Phase 1/2a trial in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS or RAF mutations. The Company’s development pipeline also includes several early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

