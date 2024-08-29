SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Immuneering to Present at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

August 29, 2024 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize universal-RAS/RAF medicines for broad populations of cancer patients, today announced that management will present at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, which is taking place at the Marriott Marquis in New York City from September 4-6, 2024, to discuss the company’s pipeline, platform, and business strategy. Participating will be Ben Zeskind, Chief Executive Officer, Brett Hall, Chief Scientific Officer, Harold “E.B.” Brakewood, Chief Business Officer, Michael Bookman, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary and Mallory Morales, CPA, Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer.

Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Investor Meetings

Date/Time: September 6 from 10:00 – 10:35 am ET

The presentations will be webcast live and archived in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering’s website at Events & Presentations | Immuneering Corporation.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize universal-RAS/RAF medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy. The Company aims to achieve universal activity through Deep Cyclic Inhibition of the MAPK pathway, impacting cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is an oral, once-daily Deep Cyclic Inhibitor currently in a Phase 1/2a trial in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS mutations. IMM-6-415 is an oral, twice-daily Deep Cyclic Inhibitor currently in a Phase 1/2a trial in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS or RAF mutations. The Company’s development pipeline also includes several early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

Media Contact:
Gina Nugent
gina@nugentcommunications.com

Investor Contact:
Laurence Watts
619-916-7620
laurence@newstreetir.com

Events Healthcare Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo of a judge's gavel, a balance and a stack of papers
Legal
Regeneron Sues Sandoz in Federal Court to Block Eylea Biosimilar
August 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sign in front of Pfizer in Quebec, Canada
Collaboration
Pfizer Partners With Flagship’s Quotient to Leverage Genetics Against Heart, Renal Diseases
August 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
3D illustration of antibodies
Series A
Navigator Closes $100M Series A, Targets Autoimmune Market With Potential Best-in-Class Bispecific Antibody
August 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Nurse inserts an IV line into a patient with a mask
COVID-19
FDA Limits Use of Invivyd’s COVID-19 Prophylactic as New Variants Dominate
August 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac