Gilead Pumps $11B More Into US Manufacturing, Hopes To Add 3,000 Jobs

Gilead Sciences is investing $11 billion more into its U.S. operations, the company announced Wednesday, following in the footsteps of a gaggle of its Big Pharma peers that in recent weeks have announced multibillion-dollar domestic manufacturing packages.

Wednesday’s announcement supplements Gilead’s already planned $21 billion R&D and manufacturing commitment to the U.S. All told, the $32 billion sum is expected to “create $43 billion in value to the U.S. economy” over the next five years, according to the pharma’s statement.

Gilead will use this money to construct three new facilities and upgrade three other existing sites, while also “investing in new technology and advanced engineering initiatives,” as per Wednesday’s release. The company estimates that its latest investment will create some 3,000 new jobs in the U.S. by 2028, including 800 direct positions and 2,200 indirect opportunities.

Like Gilead, several of the industry’s biggest players have recently pumped billions of dollars into their U.S. footprints. Most recently, Bristol Myers Squibb unveiled a $40 billion investment , a somewhat unexpected move given the pharma’s aggressive ongoing cost-cutting initiative and layoffs . BMS plans to disburse this sum over the next five years, with a particular focus on upping its radiopharmaceutical manufacturing and artificial intelligence capacities.

Likewise making a hefty investment is Johnson & Johnson, which announced its $55 billion package in March. The company will use the money to construct three new manufacturing facilities and expand existing sites for both its medicine and medtech businesses.

Eli Lilly , Novartis , Amgen , Roche and Regeneron have all also announced U.S.-based investments numbering in the billions.

These investments follow tariff threats from President Donald Trump in February —a policy move that he says will encourage companies to reshore manufacturing operations. The Trump administration has since doubled down on pharma tariffs, with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in mid-April telling ABC News that the added levies are coming “in the next month or two.”

The Commerce Department has also opened a Section 232 investigation on pharmaceutical imports, looking at the risk that they pose to national security. The probe, which is expected to take up to 270 days, culminates in a report to Trump that he could use to impose certain trade restrictions on the industry, such as tariffs.