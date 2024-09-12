Fate Therapeutics to Present at 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Company will present at the 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 12:45 PM ET in New York, New York.



A live webcast, if recorded, of the presentation can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.fatetherapeutics.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the event.

