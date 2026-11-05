Coveted metabolic gem Rhythm reportedly gets $10B offer from AstraZeneca

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ shares ended Wednesday up 24% on rumors that AstraZeneca had made a $10 billion bid to buy the biotech, which focuses on rare neuroendocrine diseases.

The Wall Street Journal reported the potential transaction , citing sources familiar with the matter. AstraZeneca reportedly offered $124 per share for Rhythm.

“We believe that this company would be a great strategic pickup for AstraZeneca,” William Blair wrote Wednesday afternoon. The firm had selected Rhythm as a likely takeout target earlier this year, with multiple potential buyers given its metabolic focus.

“We believe any large-cap biopharma company with a metabolic (diabetes, obesity, etc.) could be interested in this company,” the firm said. “In our view, that is basically every biopharma company out there.”

The star of the buyout would be injectable weight loss drug Imcivree, which won approval in March for its third FDA indication , this time for acquired hypothalamic obesity (aHO). William Blair anticipated that the drug could hit $3.6 billion in sales by 2032, not including the potential for an approval in Prader-Willi syndrome. Rhythm is planning a Phase 3 trial for that rare disease later this year, according to the firm.

Earlier this week, Rhythm reported $92.1 million in global sales for Imcivree in the third quarter , an increase of 29% from the previous quarter. So far, the company has received over 700 patient start forms for the drug from more than 500 prescribers as of the end of September, according to the earnings report.

William Blair pointed to aHO—a condition involving accelerated and sustained weight gain caused by hypothalamic injury or dysfunction—as the most lucrative indication, with as many as 28,000 patients across the U.S., Europe and Japan, where the drug is being launched. Imcivree, first approved in 2020, is also cleared for chronic weight management for those with certain genetic mutations and Bardet-Biedl syndrome.

“What we have always liked so much about the aHO opportunity is that we see no competition in front of or behind it,” William Blair wrote. “GLPs do not work there, and setmelanotide [Imcivree] Phase 3 hit on its primary endpoint.”

The path for Imcivree has not been smooth sailing, however. A Phase 3 basket trial testing the drug in multiple genetic obesities failed earlier this year , just prior to the FDA’s aHO approval. The trial had featured patients with rare, genetically-driven obesities of the MC4R pathway. Analysts had expected at least one to hit, but all four genetic sub-studies were unsuccessful. Stifel had modeled $300 million in sales by 2034 for these genetic indications.

Rhythm has more coming up behind Imcivree, including the MC4R-specific agonist bivamelagon in aHO and RM-718 for aHO and Prader-Willi. The company also has a program in discovery for congenital hyperinsulinism.

A Phase 3 trial will be initiated for bivamelagon and enrollment for a Phase 1/2 trial of RM-718 should be completed by year-end, the company reported during earnings. Rhythm is also planning a study of bivamelagon in hyperphagia associated with Prader-Willi in 2027.

Rhythm had $320.9 million in cash on hand as of Sept. 30.

AstraZeneca reported earnings last week, with CEO Pascal Soriot saying that he is looking for potential business development options in oncology, cardiovascular, rare disease, immunology and respiratory disease. Leerink Partners recently flagged that the U.K. pharma has the potential for a transaction in the $10 billion range.