News   Business

CG Oncology to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

August 30, 2024 | 
IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGON), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients with bladder cancer, today announced that Arthur Kuan, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Friday, September 6, 2024, at 10:45 am ET, in New York, NY.

Interested parties can access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.cgoncology.com. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately 90 days.

About CG Oncology
CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology sees a world where urologic cancer patients may benefit from our innovative immunotherapies to live with dignity and have an enhanced quality of life. To learn more, please visit: www.cgoncology.com.

Contacts

Media
Sarah Connors
VP, Communications and Patient Advocacy
(508) 654-2277
sarah.connors@cgoncology.com

Investor Relations
Laurence Watts
New Street IR
(619) 916-7620
IR@cgoncology.com

Healthcare Southern California
