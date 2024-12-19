Analysis vs Beliefs, CEO Challenges, GLP-1 Investments

In this episode of Denatured, BioSpace’s Head of Insights Lori Ellis, Miguel Forte and Ali Pashazadeh speculate on the impending Trump administration, discuss current challenges faced by CEOs and weigh investment in GLP-1s.
2025 is set to change the industry. The new administration is poised to challenge many existing processes. The question is whether they will be based on data-driven analysis or ideologies and beliefs.
Our guests address this concern along with the existing challenges CEOs face, particularly manufacturing processes.
Additionally, they discuss weight loss drugs, focusing on GLP-1s, with medical precision.
Host
Lori Ellis, Head of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Miguel Forte, President, International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy; Board Member, ARM; CEO and Board Member, Kiji Therapeutics
Ali Pashazadeh, Founder, Treehill Partners
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.