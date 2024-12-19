Analysis vs Beliefs, CEO Challenges, GLP-1 Investments

> Listen on Spotify

2025 is set to change the industry. The new administration is poised to challenge many existing processes. The question is whether they will be based on data-driven analysis or ideologies and beliefs.

Our guests address this concern along with the existing challenges CEOs face, particularly manufacturing processes.

Additionally, they discuss weight loss drugs, focusing on GLP-1s, with medical precision.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Miguel Forte, President, International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy; Board Member, ARM; CEO and Board Member, Kiji Therapeutics

Ali Pashazadeh, Founder, Treehill Partners

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.