Alterity Therapeutics Appoints Abby Macnish Niven as Chief Financial Officer

MELBOURNE, Australia and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alterity Therapeutics (ASX: ATH, NASDAQ: ATHE) (“Alterity” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing disease modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, announced the appointment of Abby Macnish Niven as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective today.



“We look forward to Abby’s contributions whose broad experience and financial background will help us advance our programs. I would also like to express my gratitude to Phillip and his team who supported us during a transition period,” said David Stamler, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Alterity.

Ms Macnish Niven has extensive experience in private wealth management with groups including ANZ, UBS and Ord Minett. Ms Macnish Niven consults to a range of listed and unlisted companies in governance, finance and corporate structure. Ms Macnish Niven holds Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Science degrees from the University of Western Australia and is a Chartered Finance Analyst.

Ms Macnish Niven will replace Mr Phillip Hains, who supported Alterity as CFO from December 2023. Mr Hains continues as Company Secretary.

About Alterity Therapeutics Limited

Alterity Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating an alternate future for people living with neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s lead asset, ATH434, has the potential to treat various Parkinsonian disorders and is currently being evaluated in two Phase 2 clinical trials in Multiple System Atrophy. Alterity also has a broad drug discovery platform generating patentable chemical compounds to treat the underlying pathology of neurological diseases. The Company is based in Melbourne, Australia, and San Francisco, California, USA. For further information please visit the Company’s web site at www.alteritytherapeutics.com.

Authorisation & Additional information

This announcement was authorized by David Stamler, CEO of Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

