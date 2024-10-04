A2 Bio to Present Safety and Biomarker Data from EVEREST-1 Trial during 2024 Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer

Six abstracts accepted for presentation to provide updates on ongoing clinical trials and adaptations to boost potency and preserve selectivity of TmodTM-based precision cell therapies

Update on BASECAMP-1 prescreening trial abstract accepted for oral presentation

AGOURA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A2 Biotherapeutics, Inc. (A2 Bio), a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing first-in-class logic-gated cell therapies to selectively target tumor cells and protect normal cells, today announced the acceptance of six abstracts for presentation during the 39th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) taking place November 8-10, 2024, in Houston.





The company will share an oral presentation that details continued progress to enhance the diversity of patients enrolled in its BASECAMP-1 prescreening trial. Additional posters will present safety and biomarker data in the EVEREST-1 trial; continued progress in the ongoing EVEREST-2 clinical trial; and adaptations to boost potency and preserve selectivity of TmodTM-based cell therapies.

The accepted abstracts are available online on the SITC website.

Oral Presentation Details

Presentation Title: “BASECAMP-1 is an efficient pre-screening study that identifies patients with HLA LOH and provides mutational, RNA-Seq, and microbiome data for precision logic-gated CAR T therapeutic trials” Session Title: Cellular Therapies - Financial Toxicities, Access to Care Session Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 9, 5:15-6:35pm CDT Session Room: George R. Brown Convention Center - Level 3 - Grand Ballroom B Final Abstract Number: 589 Presenting Author: Julian Molina, M.D., Ph.D., Mayo Clinic

Poster Presentation Details

Abstract Title Author Abstract

Number Poster

Presentation

Date Poster

Presentation

Location EVEREST-1: Initial safety data from a seamless phase 1/2 study of A2B530, a logic-gated Tmod CAR T-cell therapy, in patients with solid tumors associated with CEA expression also exhibiting HLA-LOH Patrick Grierson Washington University 588 Saturday,

November 9,

9am-8:30pm Exhibit Halls A B

George R. Brown Convention Center BASECAMP-1 is an efficient pre-screening study that identifies patients with HLA LOH and provides mutational, RNA-Seq, and microbiome data for precision logic-gated CAR T therapeutic trials Julian Molina Mayo Clinic 589 Friday,

November 8,

9am-7pm EVEREST-2: A seamless phase 1/2 study of A2B694, a logic-gated Tmod CAR T-cell therapy, in patients with solid tumors with human leukocyte antigen-A*02 loss of heterozygosity Julian Molina Mayo Clinic 627 Onboard, tethered cytokines boost potency and maintain selectivity of a Tmod NOT gate Jingli Zhang A2 Biotherapeutics 341 Functional screen to optimize logic gate potency and selectivity Sara Martire A2 Biotherapeutics 292 Saturday,

November 9,

9am-8:30pm Signal 1 boosters for Tmod: addressing the next obstacle in cell therapy for solid tumors Julie Oh A2 Biotherapeutics 302

About EVEREST-1

EVEREST-1 (NCT05736731) is a seamless Phase 1/2 study for A2B530, an autologous logic-gated investigational cell therapy developed from the A2 Bio proprietary Tmod™ platform. The Tmod™ platform provides selective killing of tumor cells and protection of normal cells via a dual-receptor design consisting of an activator that targets tumor cells and a blocker that protects normal cells. A2B530 consists of an activator that targets carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) and a blocker that targets HLA-A*02. HLA-A*02 is lost in tumor cells and present in normal cells in the eligible patient population. The study is recruiting participants with non-small cell lung, colorectal and pancreatic cancers.

About EVEREST-2

EVEREST-2 (NCT06051695) is a seamless Phase 1/2 study for A2B694, an autologous logic-gated investigational cell therapy developed from the A2 Bio proprietary Tmod™ platform. The Tmod™ platform provides selective killing of tumor cells and protection of normal cells via a dual-receptor design consisting of an activator that targets tumor cells and a blocker that protects normal cells. A2B694 consists of an activator that targets mesothelin (MSLN) and a blocker that targets HLA-A*02. HLA-A*02 is lost in tumor cells and present in normal cells in the eligible patient population. The study is recruiting participants with non-small cell lung, colorectal, pancreatic, ovarian and mesothelioma cancers.

About BASECAMP-1

BASECAMP-1 (NCT04981119) is a prescreening study to identify patients for potential treatment in A2 Bio clinical trials. It is a novel approach to help optimize patient treatment outcomes by enabling patients’ immune cells to be banked in their healthiest state earlier in their course of cancer treatment. Next-generation sequencing is used to identify patients who have lost HLA-A*02, the biomarker of interest for the A2 Bio studies. Patients then undergo leukapheresis to collect, process, and store patient T cells for future Tmod™ CAR T cell therapy. BASECAMP-1 is currently enrolling participants with non-small cell lung, colorectal, pancreatic, ovarian and mesothelioma cancers.

About the Tmod™ Platform

A2 Bio has pioneered a precision-targeting cellular system – the Tmod™ platform – that incorporates two receptors, an activator and a blocker, to aim the powerful armaments of immune cells directly at tumors to unequivocally differentiate tumors from normal tissues. The activator recognizes antigens on tumor cells that trigger their destruction, while the blocker recognizes antigens on normal cells that protect them. This novel blocker technology enables precise, personalized and effective T cell targeting. The blocker component equips Tmod™ cells with the capacity to identify tumors as distinct from normal cells.

About A2 Bio

A2 Biotherapeutics, Inc. (A2 Bio) is a clinical-stage biotech company developing first-in-class logic-gated cell therapies to address the high unmet need in cancers. A2 Bio invented the proprietary Tmod™ cell therapy platform to tackle the fundamental challenge in cancer treatment—the ability of cancer medicines to distinguish between tumor and normal cells. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.a2bio.com.

Contacts



Mary-Frances Faraji

Jeff Winton Associates

maryfrances@jeffwintonassociates.com

908-334-7693